5 best free games like GTA 5 for PC

The GTA franchise has been popular for most of our lives. A series of video games that began more than two decades ago, and one that has created one masterpiece after another, Grand Theft Auto cannot be matched when it comes to its iconic criminal setting and open-world gameplay.

However, if you don't have the budget to afford GTA 5 for your PC, or don't have a powerful enough system to support the game, there are a few free alternatives for that will help give you the GTA experience.

Five best free games like GTA 5 for PC

1) Grand Theft Auto

Image credits: Steam

What can be more like GTA than GTA itself? This franchise began with its first installment, Grand Theft Auto, which was a top-down style game based on the idea of creating a title with lots of crime and high-speed car chases. The creators even considered naming the game, Race'n'Chase.

Grand Theft Auto is a simplistic version of the same model that the franchise has followed with GTA 5 — complete missions and earn respect and money, while also exploring the three cities of Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas in an open-world.

Grand Theft Auto is free-to-play on Steam.

2) Grand Theft Auto 2

Image credits: Lifewire

With Grand Theft Auto 2, the franchise began to add even more elements that would later become staples of the 3D and HD Universes. With faster cars, busier streets, and even the addition of the FBI and Army that chase you for big enough crimes and missions, GTA 2 brought its A-game to the 2D universe.

The game also introduced the concept of earning respect and dealing with gang wars. Players could take missions from said gangs and become part of the power struggle in each city.

GTA 2 is available for free on Steam.

3) MadOut2 BigCityOnline

Image credits: Steam

MadOut2 is often called the Russian GTA, and its gameplay does borrow a lot from the criminal action game that we all love so much. It is also based in an open-world which the player is free to explore.

The game follows an immersive story involving a lot of crime, along with several missions that a player must finish. Of course, there is no dearth of mafia that'll come to hunt you down, or police that won't let you get off that easy.

MadOut2 is available on Steam for free.

4) APB Reloaded

Image credits: Steam

APB Reloaded is not precisely the same as GTA 5, but does end up using a lot of similar elements in its gameplay. The game is a massively multiplayer one that focuses on the third-person shooter genre, in which players can either choose to play as an Enforcer, on the right side of the law, or a Criminal, who is on the run from the law.

Whoever you play as, the game allows you to collect a decent arsenal of weapons, gives room to a lot of character customization, and also has action-packed gameplay that any GTA fan would love.

APB Reloaded is available for free on Steam.

5) Rustler

Image credits: Steam

Rustler is a game like GTA, but set in the open spaces of the Wild West. In fact, this title is also called Grand Theft Horse!

It is pretty whacky, with a quirky sense of humor and a storyline that never really fits with the accurate depiction of those times, and thus, ends up feeling highly anachronistic. With a choice to use weapons such as swords, crossbows, or spears, you can easily take on gangs of misguided knights or even steal a horse or two for a bit of fun. Either way, this game manages to create a fun experience.

Rustler is free-to-play on Steam.