The GTA franchise has been pretty popular on platforms such as PC and console, but when it was adapted for Android and iOS, the series gained even more fans with a renewed fervor for the titles. However, the GTA series, on both Android and iOS, includes paid games, and if you don’t want to shell out so much money in order to play these, there are a number of other options that you should consider.

In this article, we take a look at the 5 best free games like GTA that are available to play on iPads and iPhones.

5 best free games like GTA on iOS

1) MadOut2 BigCityOnline

Image credits: Steam

MadOut2 has also been adapted to the mobile platforms, much like the GTA franchise. In fact, MadOut2 has also been called the Russian version of GTA, mostly because the two games have plenty of features in common.

MadOut2 has a massive open-world map for the player to explore and tons of vehicles to commandeer on the roads. Additionally, the game also has more than enough main and side missions to keep you occupied, while also boasting for multiplayer servers capable of hosting mode up to 100 players. That, in fact, is probably the one feature that sets it apart from GTA.

2) Gangstar New Orleans

Image credits: MysteryTribune

Gangstar New Orleans is a popular series of action-adventure games that have a steady following in the mobile gaming industry. The game features the open-world map of New Orleans - a city infested with criminals and gangsters.

Advertisement

Gangstar New Orleans incorporates many elements from GTA into its gameplay, including the various vehicles that can be picked up, or the luxurious mansions that players can buy. There are plenty of missions coverinf all the distinct neighborhoods of the map. Lastly, the game gives due importance to epic gang wars that determine who rules the city.

3) Crime Auto

Image credits: Vipera Games, YT

Crime Auto is a clone of GTA San Andreas, specifically. The game even features characters that look suspiciously like the ones in San Andreas, including a rip-off of CJ. But the game manages to create an interesting alternative to GTA.

With over 30 different missions to undertake as well as over 40 different cars to steal, the game has a special focus on gang violence and criminal activities to gain money and respect. Even the open-world map is based on the city of Los Angeles, which was the inspiration behind San Andreas as well.

4) Gangster War Mafia Hero

Image credits: Gehack

Gangster War Mafia Hero brings to the table yet another copy of GTA San Andreas, which is understandable, since San Andreas was once, perhaps the most popular title in the GTA franchise. Gangster War Mafia Hero is set in a huge map of Las Vegas - the City that would be home to your criminal empire.

The player can traverse the map in the variety of vehicles available to them as well as undertake various missions in order to progress through the game. Needless to say, gang violence and turf wars are essential parts of the gameplay experience.

5) Real Crime Simulator

Image credits: APKPure.com

Real Crime Simulator is set in the fictional city of Vice Town - this game’s version of Vice City. The game borrows most of its gameplay elements from GTA, including but not limited to, the high-speed police chases that each player has to be a part of.

Moreover, Real Crime Simulator has divided the map into separate areas ruled by different gangs, who you must fight off and defeat in order to win their turf. A strong arsenal of weapons is available at the disposal of the player, and can be used to take on the various enemies that are coming for you as you rise through the ranks of the mafia.