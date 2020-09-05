5 best free games like GTA Vice City for Android

GTA Vice City, one of the original titles of the GTA franchise, really took the gaming world by storm upon its release. Even now, GTA Vice City is a nostalgic game for an entire generation of gamers who started their PC gaming journey with Tommy Vercetti and his story of revenge.

So when the game was adapted for the mobile platform, fans of the game were quick to dive right in and relive their childhood on their mobile phones.

However, since it is a paid game, GTA Vice City might not be accessible to everyone. Fortunately for many players, there are some decent games that have managed to capture the spirit of GTA and are absolutely free to play.

5 best free games like GTA Vice City

1) Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Gangstar New Orleans (Image credits: Mystery Tribune)

Gangstar claims to be the gold-standard for open-world action games on mobile, and we have to admit that they do a great job of creating a free alternative to the GTA series.

Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld allows the player to build an entire criminal empire that will eventually span the entire city. With gangs to fight, police to run from and cars to steal, the game feels very similar to GTA Vice City’s perfect gameplay.

Download the game here.

2) Grand Miami Gangster Crime City Simulator

Advertisement

Grand Miami Gangster (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Grand Miami Gangster is actually based in Miami, the city that was the blueprint for GTA’s Vice City. The beachy locations in the game will surely feel like a throwback to the streets of Vice City, and the colourful clothes will remind you of the classic Hawaiian shirt that is characteristic of Tommy Vercetti.

When it comes to gameplay, Grand Miami does justice to the open-world crime feel that was popularised by GTA.

Download the game here.

3) MadOut2 BigCityOnline

MadOut2 (Image credits: APKPure.com)

MadOut2 is one of the best alternatives to GTA Vice City on Android, so much so that it’s called the Russian answer to GTA. The game has impressive graphics and also manages to create a large enough map for the player to explore without getting bored.

It also has a great choice of weapons and cars to find and procure. And of course, just like GTA, pointless violence towards pedestrians is a readily available option.

Download the game here.

4) Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Gangstar Vegas (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Another instalment of the Gangstar series, Gangstar Vegas is another great alternative to GTA Vice City that’s entirely free.

The game gives you an all-round gangster experience, where you must fight rival gangs, expand your criminal empire and make the most of the free-roam aspect of the game. Gangstar Vegas is so inspired by the GTA series that it even includes a strip club that players can visit.

Download the game here.

5) LA Stories 4

LA Stories 4 (image credits: games.lol)

LA Stories 4 gives you an open-world criminal experience where you can undertake missions that will help you progress in the game or roam free in the vast open city.

Much like GTA Vice City, you can find yourself the best cars or bikes, acquire the best weapons and even fight off the various gangs that hope to challenge your rule in the city.

Download the game here.