GTA 5 has been around for over 7 years and is still lauded as one of the best video games ever made. Even today, the game’s graphics and immersive storyline do not feel outdated.

However, it is not possible to run GTA 5, which is a resource-intensive game, on just any system. The game requires a sophisticated PC in order to run lag-free. Fortunately, there are a few similar games like GTA 5 that can be run on systems having only 2GB of RAM.

5 best games like GTA 5 for 2GB RAM PC

1) GTA 4

GTA 4 (Image credits: The Verge)

GTA 4 was the predecessor of GTA 5 and paved the way for the latter to become an even better game overall. Some elements that were only casually introduced in GTA 4 and were well-received by the audiences, were incorporated more fully into the gameplay of GTA 5.

One example of this was the Mission Three Leaf Clover, which was a full-blown bank heist in GTA 4 and was the reason that GTA 5’s missions ended up including so many heists. Overall, the graphics, the gameplay as well as the storyline of both the games have a lot in common.

2) Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs (Image credits: Reddit)

Sleeping Dogs is a highly underrated action-adventure game set in the open-world map of Hong Kong. The story of the game follows Wei Shen, a Chinese-American cop who is tasked with infiltrating the Triad organisation in order to bring it down from the inside.

Advertisement

The game focuses a lot on the melee combat mechanism of the main character as well as his parkour abilities, both of which are used to progress through the game. As is common in any game like GTA 5, Sleeping Dogs features a ton of violence and criminal activities in its gameplay.

3) Mafia II

Mafia II (Image credits: Steam)

The second installment in the Mafia series of video games, Mafia II features exceptionally immersive gameplay as well as a storyline that ties together the missions of the game beautifully.

Set in the fictional city of Empire Bay, the game’s characters exist in the 1940s and the 1950s. Therefore, the music and cars as well as weapons of the game adhere to that timeline, adding a ton of vintage feel. Additionally, the game delves into the world of crime, which is very close to what GTA 5 is like.

Advertisement

4) Saints Row The Third

Saints Row The Third (Image credits: Polygon)

Saints Row has often been called a clone of the GTA series but the creators of the game have aimed to make it much sillier than the themes that are usual for games like GTA 5.

Saints Row The Third focuses on non-linear gameplay, featuring multiple gangs that are engaged in a deadly turf war in the city. While the gang violence is comparable with that of GTA 5, another commonality is the existence of the STAG, an anti-gang agency coming after the protagonists like the cops in GTA 5.

5) Far Cry 3

Far Cry 3 (Image credits: Ubisoft)

While the Far Cry franchise is not entirely like GTA 5, it does have elements that resemble the gameplay of the latter. Far Cry 3 features an open world that can be freely explored by the players.

Advertisement

There are hostile humans as well as wildlife that players will encounter while exploring the massive world of the game. Combat is a huge part of the game, with a focus on first-person shooting.

Far Cry 3 also allows players to progress through skill-trees, which is more of an RPG element, something that’s quite distinct from GTA 5.