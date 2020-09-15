5 best games like GTA IV for mobile devices

GTA IV is an underrated game in the GTA series which deserves more attention. Many players are into GTA IV as it portrays the life of a reluctant gangster and offers many thrilling missions to complete.

Even though Rockstar Games ported some of the best GTA games on the mobile gaming platform, GTA IV, unfortunately, did not make the cut.

However, if you want to enjoy games like GTA IV on your mobile device, you can try out the games below.

5 best mobile games to play if you like GTA IV

Here are five of the best games like GTA IV for mobile devices:

1. Gangstar Vegas

Gangstar Vegas (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

Gangstar Vegas is one of the best games in the Gangstar series. The game can be downloaded for free and has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google Play Store.

If you liked completing various missions in GTA IV, you are in for a treat as Gangstar Vegas offers over 80 action-oriented missions. The game is also enjoyed by many players because of the wide range of vehicles that are offered to them. Muscle cars, armoured tanks, hoverbikes and fighter jets are some of the best vehicles that the title offers.

2. Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Gangstar New Orleans (Image Courtesy: Pryszard Android iOS Gameplays, YouTube)

Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld is another game from the Gangstar series, which resembles GTA IV in certain aspects. While playing the game, you will find an abundance of biker gangs and crooked cops who rule the streets of the city.

The guns and vehicles that are offered by this title are more than enough for you to complete the in-game missions. This game has a good rating and will take up less than 1 GB space on your smartphone.

3. Gangstar Rio: City of Saints

Gangstar Rio: City of Saints (Image Courtesy: Weebly)

According to many players, Gangstar Rio: City of Saints is the best title in the Gangstar series, and you can definitely check it out if you like GTA IV. This title has over 60 action-induced missions that you can fulfil. You will also get access to dozens of vehicles while trying to complete these missions.

The only downside of downloading this game is that you need to pay INR 549 for it. So, if you are not ready to spend that much money, you can stick to the other aforementioned games of the Gangstar series.

4. Real Gangster Crime 2

Real Gangster Crime 2 (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

Like GTA IV, Real Gangster Crime 2 revolves around the life of gangsters that rule the city. It is important to note that you should not trust anybody in the city, not even cops, as they will do their best to bring you down.

Real Gangster Crime 2 offers a wide variety of weapons, and you can select one according to your preference.

5. Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox

Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox (Image Courtesy: APKDL.io)

If you like indulging in gang wars, Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox is the mobile game for you. The game offers players the chance to explore as many as seven different cities!

Like GTA IV, Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox has many missions that you can complete. There are also seven game modes and over 50 campaign events that you can take part in. This title will also allow you to take part in many high-speed races.