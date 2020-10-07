GTA San Andreas revolutionized open-world action-adventure games, both within the franchise and outside of it. The game created an exceptionally immersive experience, packed with content that allowed gamers to truly feel like an up and coming gangster in the streets of Los Santos.

CJ’s journey, told with such heart and emotion, was one that we all enjoyed, not just for the violence or crime, but also for the riveting storyline that stayed with us for years. Even today, gamers fondly think of GTA San Andreas as one of the best video games ever made.

Although playing GTA San Andreas is just as enjoyable today as it was back then, you might also want to give some similar games a shot. There are a lot of great titles like GTA San Andreas that are perfect to play, even on low-end PCs.

5 best games like GTA San Andreas for low-end PCs

1) GTA Vice City

Image credits: LADBible

What comes closest to GTA San Andreas perhaps is GTA Vice City. Its equally indulging storyline and action-packed missions are still worth replaying.

Tommy Vercetti’s saga for revenge made for a truly intuitive gameplay experience. Complete with an iconic soundtrack set to the music of the 1980s, this title is sure to bring back some fond memories as well. With tons of cars to steal and lots of enemies to murder, Vice City should definitely be one of the games you play again.

2) Mafia

Image credits: USgamer

Mafia - the first video game in the series, offered very similar gameplay to the kind that has been made famous by GTA San Andreas. Ranging from speeding car chases to assassination missions, both games have it all.

Mafia however, does feature a bit more realism than GTA San Andreas. For example, the driving physics are such that players take damage when cars are in an accident. Moreover, the police in Mafia also book players for minor offenses such as speeding.

3) L.A. Noire

Image credits: Steam

Created by Rockstar Games, the studio responsible for the GTA franchise as well, L.A. Noire is set in an open-world map of Los Angeles in the 1940s. Since Los Angeles was the major inspiration for the creation of Los Santos, you will feel a similarity between the maps of the two games.

However, instead of playing as rogue criminals, L.A. Noire focuses on the story of two cops, as they uncover the mystery behind a sinister series of crimes, undertaking missions one by one.

4) The Godfather

Image credits: igcompany, YT

A video game based on the movie series of the same name, The Godfather follows the story of protagonist Aldo Trapani, as he rises through the ranks of the Corleone crime family.

Much like GTA San Andreas, the game features a non-linear progression, which allows the player to engage in a lot of random activities, such as killing pedestrians, without having to pursue the story missions in a set time frame. The game also features a great combat system, making it perfect for fans of the genre.

5) Bully

Image credits: Moby Games

It seems that Rockstar Games can’t help but create games with similar gameplay. Bully, a video game set in a boarding school in the fictional town of Bullworth, follows the story of the delinquent student Jimmy Hopkins, who is tasked with causing all sorts of mischief.

The campus of the school allows the player to roam freely, exploring the map at leisure. With weapons such as stink bombs, marbles, and slingshots, Jimmy must undertake several missions in order to progress through the storyline as well as earn the respect of his peers, which is quite similar to the gameplay style of GTA San Andreas.