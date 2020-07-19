GTA Vice City is a great game to play on Android but if you’ve been playing the game for too long and feel like you could use a change without deviating from the genre too much, there are several other Android games that will give you a similar GTA Vice City vibe.

5 best games like GTA Vice City for Android

#1 Rope Hero: Vice Town

Rope Hero Vice City

This Android game is simple - you are a hero who uses his reliable rope to fight against the crime in the city. However, apart from this slightly whimsical detail, Rope Hero resembles GTA Vice City in several ways. It has an open world where you can use a wide arsenal of weapons and vehicles to subdue the various crime factions in the city.

#2 Dexter: The Game 2

Dexter the Game 2

Even though this Android game is based on a TV series called Dexter, it resembles GTA more than its namesake. It is an open-world, single-player game in which the protagonist Dexter uses GTA-like tactics- cars, weapons, chases- to capture criminals and earn money.

#3 Gangstar City

Gangstar City

This GTA-like Android game was developed by Gameloft and is eerily similar to Vice City. You’re a small-time gangster in the game, whose brother has been kidnapped by a rival gang. Now it is up to you to undertake several missions and kill your rivals to be one step closer to rescuing your brother.

#4 Real Gangster Crime 2

Real Gangster Crime 2

The story of this Android game follows an unnamed protagonist who is a low-life gangster. He has to interact with several NPCs in the open world and finish a bunch of dirty jobs for them. In a quite GTA-like feel, you can also attack citizens, steal money or cause unnecessary mayhem to blow off a little steam.

#5 Retro City Rampage DX

Retro City Rampage DX

This Android title is perhaps the most similar to GTA Vice City. Set in the 1980s, Retro City has colourful graphics as well as quirky gameplay. The game has a similar retro crime vibe and allows you to explore the city, replete with plenty of missions to undertake as well as several extra quests to finish.