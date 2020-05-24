5 best games that can run on i3 in India

Assassin's Creed Rogue on PC

The Intel Core processors are the most commonly used processors in PC gaming rigs or otherwise, with the i3 range being the starting point of the Core processors. They have only now started to face real competition from AMD, with the latter's new Ryzen processors slowly becoming the preferred option for gaming setups.

However, the i3 range of Intel Core processors is still a solid, robust range that is powerful enough to carry good PC setups. With newer lines such as the i7 and i9's being the go-to choice for high-powered gaming rigs, the i3 is a good choice for a budget gaming setup.

There are still plenty of top quality AAA games that run on new or old gen i3 processors. Here is a look at those titles in detail.

#5 LA Noire

Rockstar's LA Noire is one of the most overlooked games in terms of technical brilliance and story-driven single player games. LA Noire is the perfect game for noire movie lovers and detective story enthusiasts. It has one of the best narratives in video-gaming history and is a compelling game from start to finish.

Players take control of Officer Cole Phelps and play his journey from a lowly beat cop in the city of Los Angeles to a high-ranking Vice Detective. It is simply a technical masterpiece with its ground-breaking motion capture.

The players will need to determine if the suspect they are interrogating is lying or not and facial animations come into play in a huge way. The motion capture is brilliantly done and it is a game that requires a good PC setup.

The i3 is capable of running demanding games like LA Noire seamlessly and is a good choice for enjoying the title. The newer generations of i3 processors can clock in impressive speeds too.

#4 Mafia 2

The Mafia series has carved a niche for itself in the gaming community by providing great narrative based single player games in an open-world. It is one of the most loved gaming franchises today. And, Mafia 2 is considered the best out of that lot.

With solid graphics that still hold up today and a story that is both exciting and also tugs at your heartstrings towards the end, Mafia 2 is undoubtedly one of the best video game stories of all time.

You play as Vito Scalleta, an Italian-American who must learn to survive on the streets of Empire Bay by climbing up the ranks of the city mob along with his best friend Joe Barbaro.

The game is one of the best games you can pick up for an i3 powered gaming setup and the mentioned processors are a good bet for enjoying Mafia 2.

#3 Max Payne 3

Undoubtedly, the most cinematic of all gaming franchises, Max Payne has always been a favourite among the single-player gaming community. The Max Payne trilogy houses some of the best games in the genre and provides plenty of bullet-time action packed moments, in addition to some great storytelling.

Max Payne 3 is a brutal, brooding entry in the franchise with the cold, snow-clad streets of New York being replaced by the bright, high energy Favelas of Brazil.

The new setting breathed life back into the franchise. Max Payne 3 is an absolute masterpiece. Though the title was often misunderstood at the time of its release, it is now widely considered as one of the best games of all time.

The i3 range of processors are capable of running this brilliant game. Furthermore, the newer generations of i3 are an economical buy and provide great, seamless game-play.

#2 Sleeping Dogs

Everyone's favourite movies growing up were martial-arts films such as Hard Boiled, Enter the Dragon and Rush Hour. Sleeping Dogs is just the game for martial arts and crime drama fanatics. With an expansive open-world that can rival GTA, Sleeping Dogs provides an all-round experience that is extremely rewarding.

With a great story at the heart of all the action and kung-fu brilliance, Sleeping Dogs is the perfect package for fans who love martial arts and good combat in video games.

Sleeping Dogs works perfectly on i3 powered gaming setups and is a good pick for players looking for thrilling action and a great storyline in video games. The i3 is a robust multi-core processor capable of clocking in impressive speeds while playing the title.

#1 Assassin's Creed: Rogue

Assassin's Creed has followed a specific brand of narrative - players will take control of an Assassin who must work along with others in his order to take down the evil Templars. What happens when you flip the script and take control of a Templar though? Well, you get Assassin's Creed: Rogue.

In AC: Rogue, you play as Shay Cormac, a former Assassin turned Templar as you now hunt your former colleagues who are Assassins. This makes for an interesting take on the somewhat formulaic Assassin's Creed story.

Rogue is one of the best stories in the franchise and boasts a solid game from back to front. From a vast open world and a faster ship in the Corrigan, players can pick up this game if they're looking for a unique take on the Assassin's Creed franchise.

It works at a decent frame-rate without issues on an i3 powered machine given you have access to decent and adequate hardware.

