5 best GTA cars that can do wheelies

If you thought that wheelies were only for motorcycles, GTA is here to prove you wrong. In GTA 5, you can also do wheelies with cars. There are plenty of gamers who have tried doing wheelies with a lot of cars but only muscle cars have mostly been able to pull it off so far.

To do a wheelie while driving your muscle car in GTA 5, all you have to do is hold the gas and handbrake together and then release the handbrake. In this article, we’ll list the best cars that can do wheelies in GTA.

5 best cars that can do wheelies in GTA

#1 Nightshade

The Imponte Nightshade (Image credits: GTA Wiki)

The Imponte Nightshade is a good-looking two-door muscle car that can easily pull wheelies off. Since wheelies are the epitome of cool, we obviously care about how we look while doing it. And if it’s the looks that it comes down to, then the Nightshade must be your first pick. Moreover, the Nightshade has better handling and controls than many other muscle cars in GTA.

#2 Dominator

The Dominator doing a wheelie (Image credits: ESBBassBoosted, Youtube)

Inspired by the legendary Ford Mustang, Dominator is a two-door muscle car in GTA 5 that should be one of your top picks for trying wheelies. With slick good looks and a high torque V8 engine, the Dominator is a powerhouse that will look great while speeding into a wheelie on the roads of Los Santos.

#3 Vigero

The Vigero doing wheelie (Image credits: ESBBassBoosted, Youtube)

The Declasse Vigero is a powerful muscle car in GTA 5. The Vigero resembles the Chevrolet Camaro in many design aspects and is an extremely stylish car. Equipped with an improved engine than in GTA 4, the Vigero can now accelerate faster and has better top speed as well as decent handling. This car is perfect for trying your first wheelie.

#4 Buccaneer

The Albany Buccaneer doing a wheelie (Image credits: QCH PRODUCTION, Youtube)

The Albany Buccaneer is perhaps the fastest muscle car in GTA 5. It easily touches 110 mph at its highest and is a great car to try wheelies with. With a powerful V8 engine, the Buccaneer is also a car with decent handling and tends to remain firmly in control, even for driving noobs.

#5 Sabre Turbo

The Sabre Turbo doing a wheelie (Image credits: Cameron Taylor, Youtube)

The high-performance variant of the Sabre in the HD universe of GTA, the Sabre Turbo is another great muscle car that you can use to try wheelies. Sporting a design inspired by the Chevelle Malibu, the Sabre Turbo features a powerful engine that allows the player to wheelie without losing control or acceleration in the car.