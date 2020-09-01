5 best GTA Liberty City Stories mods

Despite not gaining the kind of popularity that some of its successors garnered in the gaming world, GTA Liberty City Stories was a decent game with a slick storyline that kept its players feeling involved at all times. The game has now gained some new fans to its release on mobile platforms.

Toni Cipriani’s rise through the ranks of gangsters in Liberty City is one story that’s worth playing even now, whether on PC or mobile. The best way to make the most of that experience is to use mods to enhance your gameplay. Here are some of the best mods that you can try.

Five best GTA Liberty City Stories mods

1) GTA LCS Unique Vehicles

GTA LCS Unique Vehicles was designed for people who played GTA Liberty City Stories on PSP. The mod adds a bunch of unique vehicles to the game, which cannot be found anywhere else.

These vehicles also contain unique features such as being bullet-proof or fire-proof or even shock-resistant, and are widely appreciated by the community.

2) 100% Savegame for Android/iOS

The 100% Savegame mod allows you to finish the game without having to actually do it while playing GTA LCS on either Android or iOS. Once you have finished all the main missions as well as side missions, you can unlock a decent bunch of stuff that is otherwise locked due to the progress of the story.

Unlocking the entire game also ensures that Toni’s bank pockets are loaded with the thousands of dollars he would have earned during the game.

3) Debug Menu by Dageron

The Debug Menu mod can be installed on either PSP, PS2, or the Windows version of the game and is a combination of a few scripts that allow you to perform certain actions while playing.

Using these scripts, you can perform various functions like spawn transport, teleport to places, and even replay cutscenes from in-between missions. A mod worth trying, the Debug Menu is an excellent addition to GTA LCS.

4) Winter Mod for PSP/Android

Snow can make Liberty City look even more stunning than it is in any GTA game. This mod is perfect for bringing that Liberty City to life.

With the Winter Mod, which was initially designed for the PSP version of GTA LCS, you can get a Christmas feel right in the Liberty City. Of course, the crime never stops, even if it is the holiday season in GTA.

5) Original PSP Textures for Android

A game that was once a PSP exclusive, GTA Liberty City Stories looked the best when played on its original device. When it was adapted for Android, it lost some of the great textures and colors that made it look so phenomenal on the PSP.

But that’s okay because the Original PSP Textures mod brings the graphical style of the PSP and adapts it for the Android version of the game, bringing the nostalgia of the portable device back to life.