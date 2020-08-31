5 best GTA mods for Android

Since some popular titles from the GTA franchise have been ported to Android, there has been a steady rise in the popularity of these games in the mobile gaming community. Whether it’s GTA 3, Vice City or San Andreas, all games have been the object of adoration for several Android gamers, and there has been a regular increase in the number of mods created to enhance the Android versions of these games.

If you’re also on the lookout for the best mods to install when playing any of the GTA games on your mobile, then look no further. Here are the first ones to try out, in no particular order.

Five best GTA mods for Android

1) Hardcore Gang Wars for San Andreas

Hardcore Gang Wars (Image credits: GTAinside.com)

GTA San Andreas was known for its intense gang wars, mainly because the city was divided into areas dominated by certain groups. One of the best parts of the game was creating your own gang and then taking over neighbourhoods by fighting off other violent cliques. This particular mod makes those gang wars even more hardcore, with random packs attacking when you venture out. This mod is definitely for players who love a challenge.

2) 100% Savegame for San Andreas

100% Savegame (Image credits: GTAinside.com)

Finishing the entire game unlocks every in-game item and experience ever, allowing you to have the open-world sandbox experience you always wanted. It also allows you to buy or carry any weapon, drive any car, and buy any property. This is exactly what this mod does — replicating the results of a 100% savegame, thus unlocking every locked element in GTA San Andreas, including unlimited weapons, 100% completed gang hoods, as well as all the money you’ll need to have fun later.

3) New Graphics Mod for Vice City

New Graphics Mod (Image credits: GTAinside.com)

GTA Vice City is a fairly old game, and thus, has very dated graphics. Even though the Android version remastered the original graphics to an extent, this mod takes it a notch further and reworks every texture in the game, giving it a much more saturated and vibrant feel. Vice City has never looked better than with this fantastic mod for Android.

4) Crouch Mod for Vice City

Crouch Mod (Image credits: GTAinside.com)

One of the most annoying things about GTA Vice City in its Android version is the lack of a crouch button for Tommy Vercetti. Not being able to squat can be a pain, since being stealthy can be a great way to take care of some enemies and avoid stray bullets. The crouch mod for GTA Vice City finally fixes this small bug and allows you to crouch while walking or shooting.

5) Chinatown Wars in Actual 3D

GTA Chinatown Wars in 3D (Image credits: LibertyCity.net)

This mod is a complete overhaul of the graphical style of GTA Chinatown Wars on Android. The game, which initially has a top to down visual style, will now be rendered in 3D, allowing the fans of the game to experience Chinatown Wars like any other 3D title of the GTA franchise. This is a great fresh way to play the game and takes the experience to another level.