5 best GTA mods to obtain money in the game

Whether in real life or GTA, obtaining money can be incredibly difficult. While earning money in real life takes a lot more effort, money in GTA can easily be obtained with the help of a few trustworthy mods.

Although there are several different ways of earning money in GTA including hacks, glitches and cheat codes, you should definitely check these five mods that will help you fill your pockets with a steady supply of cash.

5 best GTA mods for money

#1 Unlimited Money for GTA Vice City

Unlimited Money Mod for Vice City

The Unlimited Money mod for GTA Vice City is an easy fix for all your money troubles. This mod can be installed through the CLEO menu and will add unlimited money to your gameplay. Earning money has never been easier in GTA.

#2 Add Money Script 3.0 for GTA 5

Add Money Script 3.0 for GTA 5

This mod has a pretty straightforward approach. It allows you to add an exact amount of money to your game. You can either add millions or a few thousand to your pocket. How much you want to progress your GTA career with this mod is all up to you.

#3 Infinite Money for GTA San Andreas

Infinite Money Mod for GTA San Andreas

Another mod that just gives you an infinite amount of money is the Infinite Money Mod for GTA San Andreas. GTA can be a lot of fun with an endless supply of cash to keep your escapades well-funded. However, stealing and looting are sometimes more exciting than anything else.

#4 Bank Account for GTA 4

Bank Account Mod for GTA 4

This mod does not give you endless money and mostly resembles real life. The Bank Account mod for GTA 4 allows you to earn interest on the savings that you accumulate in the game. You will earn an interest of 1 per cent every day, which doesn’t seem like a lot but will add to quite a hefty sum by the end of your gameplay.

#5 ATM Robberies and Bank Heists for GTA 5

ATM Robberies and Bank Heists Mod for GTA 5

This mod is for those gamers who are not looking for an easy money fix. If you’re someone who is in need of the extra money but wants to work for it instead of just adding it to your game, this mod is for you. It allows you to steal cash from all the 47 ATMs in the game as well as rob the 10 banks to add to your in-game earnings. A little extra money and a few extra heists. What can be better?