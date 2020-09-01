5 best GTA San Andreas mods for PC

GTA San Andreas is one of the best titles in the GTA franchise. Even now, players love going back to play the game, not only for the nostalgia of ages ago but also due to its superior storyline and gameplay.

However, the fact remains that it is an extremely old game and can feel very dated in terms of its gameplay and graphics. However, there is a simple way to fix that - simply use the best player-made mods to make the most of your GTA San Andreas gameplay the next time you pick up the game.

5 best mods to improve your GTA San Andreas gameplay on PC

1) New Effects V1.0

New Effects (Image credits: Gamemodding.com)

This particular GTA SA mod enhances your gameplay by making it more realistic and adding beautiful effects to make your criminal journey feel more immersive. The next time you go around causing a bit of mayhem on the streets of Los Santos, you can experience larger-than-life blasts and fire effects as well as realistic splatters of blood when you go around slaughtering the peds.

2) V Graphics

V Graphics (image credits: GTAinside.com)

One of the best improvements that GTA 5, the spiritual successor of San Andreas, introduced was the stark enhancement of graphics. While GTA SA might be superior in terms of gameplay, GTA 5 wins at the graphics. With that said, you no longer have to choose between the two because the V Graphics mod takes the graphics style and textures of GTA 5 to rework San Andreas.

While it obviously doesn’t match the graphic quality of GTA 5, it does make a lot of difference in terms of the saturation of textures.

3) GTA United

GTA United (Image credits: ClarionXK, Youtube)

This is perhaps the best mod when it comes to GTA San Andreas. The mod does a complete overhaul of the game by adding the maps and game content of both GTA 3 and Vice City to San Andreas! You’ll now be able to visit Liberty City in your San Andreas gameplay as well as access all the locations and a few side missions from the two games.

The mod also imports the gangs from the two previous games and incorporates them all into San Andreas.

4) Ultimate Graphics Mod 2.0

Ultimate Graphics (Image credits: GTAinside.com)

This is yet another great mod that enhances the graphics of GTA San Andreas to make it feel more clean-cut and vibrant. The mod reworks all the textures in the game and makes them look more saturated and stunning.

The Ultimate Graphics mod also enhances the lighting and shadows in the game in order to add a touch of realism to every frame, making the game feel way more realistic than before.

5) First Person Mod

First Person (Image credits: Gamemodding.com)

GTA 5 enables the player to experience the game in the first-person mode, which really increases the immersive experience of the game, especially when driving any vehicle on the road.

This experience is what the First Person mod replicates in GTA San Andreas, allowing you to literally feel like a part of the game. With this mod, driving and shooting will feel real, thereby heightening your San Andreas experience even further.