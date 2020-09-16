5 best GTA San Andreas mods for PC

GTA San Andreas is a legendary game that has been around for years, and even now, it is just as popular as it was when it launched. Rockstar Games, in fact, redefined the meaning of an open-world, action-adventure game with San Andreas.

This game could keep players busy for hours because it was packed to the brim with content. Years later, even GTA 5 was based on the same format, allowing the players a lot of freedom when playing the game and including so many activities that he/she may as well ignore the story mode altogether.

So if you’re one of the fans who still can’t help but go back to the classic San Andreas, here are a few mods that you can try to make the most out of your gameplay.

Five best GTA San Andreas mods for PC

1) Teleport

Image credits: GTA Gaming Archive

While the expansive map of GTA San Andreas can be a blessing, it can also bring with quite a lot of frustration. This is especially true when you have to drive back and forth between the furthest points on the map to finish a mission.

That’s where the Teleport mod comes in. It allows you to teleport CJ to any position on the map, forgoing the need to drive everywhere. All you have to do is place a marker to where you want to go and then press T+Y to teleport to that location.

2) New Effects V1.0

Image credits: Gamemodding

GTA San Andreas is a game that features quite a lot of violence. This title has an action-packed story, in which explosions, gunfire, and massacres are pretty commonplace. So it’s essential to have realistic graphics to bring the violence of the game to life.

The New Effects mod for San Andreas does that very well. It adds new effects and textures like fire, explosions, blood splashes, and gore to maximise the realistic feel of the game.

3) GTA United

Image credits: ZacCoxTV, Youtube

GTA United is perhaps one of the best mods ever made for San Andreas. It performs a complete overhaul of the game and adds the maps of GTA Vice City and GTA 3’s Liberty City to the game.

This means that the mod opens up two new maps, with a lot of unique content, including shops and locations from the previous games as well as neighbourhood gangs from those titles. This mod also adds a few side missions to complete in Vice City and Liberty City.

4) Weapon Menu Mod

Image credits: LibertyCity

In a game that’s all about violence and gunfights, having the best weapons at your disposal is imperative. Given how challenging GTA missions can be, having the right gun can make all the difference. That’s where the Weapon Menu mod comes in.

It adds a detailed weapons menu to the game, from which you can select various types of weapons and immediately spawn anything for CJ to use. This mod is perfect if you randomly like shooting at your rival gangs and showing them who’s boss.

5) Ultimate Graphics Mod

Image credits: GTA Gaming Archive

Since GTA San Andreas is a fairly old game, its graphics can feel pretty outdated. But the use of the right mods can fix that up in no time. There are multiple mods created for the same, and the Ultimate Graphics mod is a good one to try.

It cleanses every texture in the game and renders the graphics to look more HD, as well as more saturated and vibrant. Not only that, but the mod is also perfect for players who don’t have a sophisticated PC, meaning that it does not affect the FPS or performance of the game.