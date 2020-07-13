5 best GTA San Andreas mods of all time

Player-made mods are a fun way to enhance your gameplay experience in GTA San Andreas.

Here are five best GTA San Andreas mods of all time.

GTA San Andreas Remastered

While Rockstar Games has done a commendable job of providing updates and DLCs for their titles in the GTA franchise, a good old dose of player-made mods is essential for the ultimate gaming experience.

There is an endless number of mods made for games in the GTA series, but how can you choose the best ones to heighten your gameplay experience? This article is here to help you make your choice.

5 best mods to install for GTA San Andreas

#1 Teleport Mod

The Teleport Mod in GTA SA

Driving around in your vehicle can be the crux of a game like GTA San Andreas. However, at times, all you want to do is travel to your next mission location as quickly as possible. This mod fixes that requirement and allows your CJ to quickly travel from one location to the other, saving you a lot of time driving around the streets of San Andreas.

#2 V Graphics

The enhanced graphics of V Graphics

This mod is specifically made for users who are tired of the dated graphics of GTA San Andreas. While the game remains one of the best ever made for the series in terms of its story and missions, GTA San Andreas’ graphics can disappoint.

Fortunately for you, this mod takes the graphic quality of GTA 5 and uses them to recreate your very own San Andreas. However, keep in mind that you will need the graphical capabilities of GTA 5 to run this mod on your computer.

#3 Car Pack

The Car Pack of GTA SA

If you have been playing San Andreas for a long time, it can be difficult for you to feel excited about their range of cars. You have probably driven each one of them and are now craving for something new.

To give you a fresh experience, this mod adds a small range of new vehicles to the game. The Car Pack also adds a feisty new element to your GTA San Andreas gameplay.

#4 GTA United

The altered map of GTA United

If you're looking for something crazy to do, then overhaul your entire GTA San Andreas map and replace it with the charismatic Liberty City and Vice City. This mod recreates not just the map but also the missions and storylines, making you feel like you have picked up an entirely new instalment of the game.

#5 Iron Man Mod

GTA Iron Man mod

Getting to cruise through the lanes of San Andreas not in a car but your amazing Iron Man armour? Sold!

This mod allows you to play GTA as Iron Man, which means you can now take your favourite superhero and turn him into the best criminal in the world of GTA.