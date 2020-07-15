5 best GTA Vice City mods for Android

GTA Vice City- both its video game and Android versions- is one of the most popular games of all time. For the GTA franchise, it is the game that started it all.

Although its gameplay and graphics have started feeling dated, players have not given up on playing Vice City as it still provokes nostalgic emotions. However, players can always use some good quality mods to heighten their gameplay experience.

5 best Android mods for GTA Vice City

#1 Tommy Versetti Retexture

Tommy Versetti Retexture

This mod is for players who want to improve the way Tommy looks like in the game. We may be familiar with the GTA Vice City protagonist's aqua beach shirt but we all know that he could use a makeover. While this mod doesn’t give him a makeover per se, it can revamp the textures of the character to make him look sharper.

#2 Animations from GTA 5

Animations from GTA 5

Advertisement

Vice City may be a great game but it has dated graphics. This mod focuses on improving the graphics of the game by taking some of the animations from GTA 5 and incorporating them into the gameplay of Vice City.

#3 Nox 2.0

Nox 2.0

Nox 2.0 is almost like a God Mode in GTA Vice City. By using this mod, you give your character the power to spawn cars, weapons and people. In addition, you will have control over the number of wanted stars you have. This mod also gives you 888 units of health, making you almost invincible in the game.

#4 HQ Textures Pack

HD Graphics Mod

This pack improves the GTA Vice City’s entire graphics and texture, giving it an HD quality. Using this mod, you can play Vice City almost as if it was released a few years ago as opposed to almost twenty years ago.

#5 Opportunity to Sit Down

Opportunity to Sit Down Mod

Every GTA Vice City player knows that the most annoying aspect of its Android version is the fact that Tommy cannot crouch in the game. Not being able to crouch might not seem like the biggest concern but it throws any kind of stealth out the window. This mod, therefore, helps Tommy crouch during the game and also allows him to shoot at enemies while crouching.