5 best Hero compositions for Hybrid mode in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2's Hybrid mode offers a combination of Assault and Escort game types, starting with the former and shifting to the latter once the control point is seized.

In this Overwatch 2 mode, the two teams compete as Defenders or Attackers, with the attacking side given a certain amount of time to acquire the Payload and then escort it through a predetermined course with two checkpoints. The Attackers must stand inside the Payload's range for a limited period of time in order to seize it.

Meanwhile, the Defenders can stall captured progress by standing in range, and the Attackers must collaborate to take out them out. If they succeed, they receive one point and two and a half minutes of extra time.

When an Attacker approaches the Payload, it advances forward. Defenders, on the other hand, can stall it by standing in its range. To keep going, the Attackers must clear the Defenders.

When time runs out while one Attacker is seizing the objective or on the Payload, the game enters Overtime, which prolongs play indefinitely until the Defenders are either cleared away or acquire extra time by reaching a Checkpoint.

The Attackers receive one point and additional time on the clock each time the Payload reaches a checkpoint. When it arrives at its destination or time runs out, the round is over. Additionally, the teams trade sides for each round in Overwatch 2, and the side that earns the most points and transports the Payload the furthest wins.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 Hero rosters to win Hybrid mode in Overwatch 2

Combination 1

Roadhog, Genji, Lucio, Mercy, Soldier 76 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tank: Roadhog

Damage: Soldier 76 and Genji

Support: Lucio and Mercy

Roadhog is one of the most acceptable Heroes in Overwatch 2's Hybrid mode, as it has proven to be a superb tank with an excellent health pool. The character requires constant healing, which gives him remarkable survival qualities and finally aids him in eliminating foes effectively.

Mercy, who has flying powers, can swiftly heal him by positioning herself on high ground to give cover and healing to the squad.

Genji is a fantastic damage Hero. His passive ability is wall-climbing, which allows him to effortlessly position himself on the battlefield. He can obtain healing from afar through Mercy, creating a deadly combination.

Soldier 76 and Lucio work well together because their abilities complement each other on the front lines quite well. Despite being a supporting character in Overwatch 2, the latter does a lot of damage and can be made more aggressive by using Soldier 76 alongside him. With his Sound Barrier, Lucio can even recover and defend himself quite easily.

Combination 2

Combination 2 (image via Sportskeeda)

Tank: Orisa

Damage: Pharah, Mei

Support: Moira and Lucio

Orisa is a great tank in Overwatch 2, and can repel foes with her Javelin Spin while also deflecting incoming damage and melee attacks. Her fortification heals her and protects her from being shocked or stunned. Lucio has amazing speed and can constantly offer healing, allowing the two of them to work together quite well in the game.

Pharah has the ability to fly and may position herself on high terrain to give cover. Mei, on the other hand, can be both destructive and protective. She has a high DPS and can use Cryo-Freeze to become invulnerable while healing herself. She can play more aggressively even if she takes damage since she is constantly being healed.

Moira's Fade can be utilized to quickly go to a safe location. With her Ultimate - Coalescence, players can hurl a damage orb and then use Fade to attack an exposed opponent.

Combination 3

Combination 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tank: Wrecking Ball

Damage: Hanzo and Widowmaker

Support: Zenyatta and Moira

Wrecking Ball is a fantastic choice in Overwatch 2 thanks to his skill in disrupting opponents while taking damage, as well as other abilities that he brings to matches. The Grappling Hook and machine-gun fire can inflict significant damage on the enemy. His Adaptive Shield can potentially grant him over-health.

When coupled with Zenyatta In this configuration, the team's goal is to swiftly encircle and kill the adversary. Players must bear in mind that they must rotate and position themselves as rapidly as feasible.

When both players are working together, Overwatch 2's Hanzo and Widowmaker prove to be exceedingly difficult to defeat. This is because they supply a ton of information and can follow foes around with infrared and sonic arrows. Moira's powers provide an edge for the whole team as she causes significant damage while also healing her teammates.

Combination 4

Combination 4 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tank: Reinhardt

Damage: Sombra and Tracer

Support: Zenyatta and Lucio

Reinhardt's primary goal in Overwatch 2 is to deal damage at close range. Thus, having Lucio's backup, who can instantly heal or boost speed, is ideal for the combo. Reinhardt can utilize his abilities freely without concern of being obstructed by his teammate's speed.

They make an excellent team alongside Tracer and Sombra. Where the latter hacks enemies, can be paired with Zenyatta's Snap Kick.

This allows Sombra to create space between flankers and himself in order to perform lineup shots against Heroes like Genji, Winston, and Wrecking Ball, where Tracer creates distractions for the attackers. A well-coordinated squad should be able to employ them all efficiently.

Combination 5

Combination 5 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tank: Reinhardt

Damage: Hanzo and Echo

Support: Baptiste and Ana

Reinhardt will serve as the team's defensive shield. Since he can cause immense damage via Rocket Hammer and his ability to crush opponents into a wall with Charge, he can also offer a dangerous offensive threat. Ana can swiftly heal him, and can boost his own healing whenever possible.

Hanzo and Echo are one of the strongest duos in Overwatch 2. Combining the latter's Sticky Bomb and Tri-Shot in the combo is a fantastic match strategy. This is because Hanzo gives the opponents' location and causes quite a bit of damage even while keeping away.

Baptiste can greatly benefit the team given his respective strengths on the front lines. He can heal and defend himself using Immortality Field, and he does significant damage as well.

Poll : 0 votes