5 best heroes to counter Magneto in Marvel Rivals

Magneto in Marvel Rivals is a Vanguard with excellent defensive abilities. His kit is designed to shield himself and his team consistently, allowing for advantageous team fights often resulting in game-changing interactions. When played correctly, he is extremely difficult to take down and requires proper team coordination to counter effectively.

Having said that, this article will list five of the best heroes to counter Magneto in Marvel Rivals.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

List of five best heroes to counter Magneto in Marvel Rivals

1) Wolverine

Wolverine in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Wolverine is by far the best tank counter in the game. His primary attack deals damage based on enemies’ max health, which is extremely powerful against Magneto who has a base health of 650. This combined with his Feral Leap ability almost guarantees the kill most of the time.

Furthermore, Wolverine’s passives — Berserker Rage and Regenerative Healing Factor — work extremely well in combination with each other to increase his survivability and enable him to go for aggressive takedowns on Vanguards like Magneto.

Read more: Marvel Rivals Wolverine guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

2) Magik

Magik in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Magik is an excellent counter to Magneto in the game. Her primary attack, Soulsword and Eldritch Whirl — deal a significant amount of damage to Magneto, and because his Iron and Metal Bulwark abilities have long cooldowns — Magik can easily take advantage of their downtimes.

Furthermore, her passive — Limbo’s Might — allows her to survive for a longer period and engage in close-quarter combat efficiently.

Check out: Marvel Rivals Magik guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

3) Venom

Venom in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Magneto in Marvel Rivals is weak against dive heroes like Venom. His lack of agility can be taken advantage of by the continuous use of Frenzied Arrival and Cellular Corrosion — making him waste his shields and rendering him vulnerable to the enemy team. Additionally, Venom is difficult for Magneto to defeat due to his high health and Symbiotic Resilience ability.

Furthermore, Venom can easily dodge Magneto’s Mag-Cannon with his Venom Swing and Alien Biology abilities. His super — Feast of the Abyss — can bypass all other utilities, dealing massive damage or forcing out Magneto’s Iron or Metal Bulwark.

Also read: Marvel Rivals Venom guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

4) Spider-Man

Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Spider-Man is another excellent counter to Magneto in Marvel Rivals. His close-range combat style is difficult for Magneto to keep up with — who gets easily overwhelmed during the downtime of his Metallic Curtain and Iron Bulwark. A well-timed Get Over Here! and Amazing Combo can pull Magneto out of position and make him extremely vulnerable to the enemy team.

Furthermore, Spidey’s ultimate — Spectacular Spin — is difficult to dodge for the slow Magneto, which can seriously injure him while taking down a few of his teammates behind.

Also, check out: Marvel Rivals Spider-Man guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

5) Iron Man

Iron Man in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Iron Man is particularly powerful against Magneto in Marvel Rivals owing to his airborne and extremely agile nature with Hyper-Velocity — which is difficult for Magneto to keep track of. Also considering Tony’s Repulsor Blast attacks deal area damage, he can easily take high ground and bypass Magneto’s Metallic Curtain with ease.

Furthermore, Iron Man’s ultimate — Invincible Pulse Cannon — can easily take down Magento who finds it hard to escape owing to his lack of mobility.

Read more: Marvel Rivals Iron Man guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

This covers the five best counters to Magneto in Marvel Rivals. It is highly recommended to keep track of Magneto’s ability cooldowns and strike at the proper moment to catch him off-guard. During his ability downtimes, he becomes much easier to defeat and renders his entire team vulnerable — making it a good time to initiate team fights.

