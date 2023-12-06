5 best Heroes to counter Mauga in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 Season 8 is live, and Mauga is here to dominate quick play and competitive games. Since his release, social media forums have been filled with posts and comments discussing how overpowered the new Hero is. When he was released early for community feedback, during Blizzcon 2023, the consensus was that Mauga lacked sustainability and was not strong enough to be part of the game's Tank roster. The developers then took it upon themselves to implement some buffs to the Hero. His health pool saw the addition of armor, and his sustainability was increased via his Overdrive ability.

This article will detail the five best Heroes that shut down Mauga and his oppressive abilities on the battlefield.

Ana, Zenyatta, Bastion, and other Heroes that counter Mauga in Overwatch 2 Season 8

To suppress Mauga's abilities you'll have to heavily rely on Heroes that either deal burst damage or those that can use crowd control effects, such as Ana's Sleep Dart, Roadhog's Pig Pen, and more.

The key to countering the Hero is to ensure that he is separated from his team, and you should also keep a tab on his ability cooldowns. Without his cooldowns and his team's support, Mauga will no longer be a threat on the field.

Here are the five Heroes that counter Mauga:

1) Ana

Ana in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ana is a potential counter against every Tank in Overwatch 2, and Mauga is no different. Mauga has a gigantic hitbox, and it could very well be a free invitation to Sleep Dart him off of cooldown. Furthermore, Ana also has her Biotic Grenade, which can be used to prevent Mauga from receiving any healing for a few seconds. This window is crucial, and a coordinated attack at that moment can get this tank eliminated from the field.

We urge players to combine these two abilities for the best possible outcome, as the crowd control will stop the enemy Mauga in his tracks, and the biotic grenade will ensure that he receives no support when getting hammered by your entire team.

2) Zenyatta

Zenyatta in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Zenyatta's Orb of Discord is every Tank's nightmare. His entire team can deal 25% increased damage against any enemy who has been tagged with the Orb of Discord. The Orb remains in effect as long as the enemy is directly in the line of sight of Zenyatta. Players who seek to use Zenyatta to shut down Mauga must ensure that they have great positioning skills to keep their ability running at all times.

Furthermore, Zenyatta can negate Mauga's ultimate ability, Cage Fight, using his very own, Transcendence. All members stuck within the ability can use Zenyatta's burst of healing to potentially survive the damage inflicted on them while they mow him down.

3) Bastion

Bastion in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Bastion is an effective counter against Mauga, and he can deal some of the highest damage per second using his Artillery Configuration ability. Mauga has a very large hitbox and a kit that rewards aggressive gameplay. This can often result in the Hero being out of position, and Bastion shines in punishing any Hero who is left out in the open.

With his Artillery Configuration, Bastion can single-handedly shred Mauga's health pool. Players can also pair Bastion with Mercy to make for an even better counter.

4) Roadhog

Roadhog in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

For a Tank, Roadhog is our best bet at countering Mauga. Roadhog's Pig Pen, which can deal sustained damage and further slow enemies, will come in handy off cooldown in shutting down Mauga's Rampage. With his Chain Hook, Roadhog can pull back Mauga if he ever decides to dive his team's backline or even pull the Hero out of position when facing off against him.

Players must note that rather than a single Hero, a combination of Heroes and their abilities will be far superior in shutting down anyone who oversteps their bounds. On that note, if you have an Ana on your team, combine Roadhog's Chain Hook with a Biotic Grenade. This will get rid of Mauga in no time, providing your team with a massive advantage.

5) Mei

Mei in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Mei is perfect for countering Mauga and his oppressive abilities. Her crowd-control primary fire and her Ice Wall can render the Hero out of position, allowing Mei's entire team to maul him down. While her kit will primarily be used to execute this very action on repeat, Mei can also negate the entirety of Mauga's ultimate ability by using her very own.

Mei's Blizzard can freeze out the enemy team throughout most of Mauga's ultimate ability, allowing her team to regroup, reset, and hit back with an even stronger comeback.

Season 8 of Overwatch 2 is live globally across all platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X, and Series S. If you haven't got your hands on the new character, there is no better time to boot up the game and give him a whirl.

For more Overwatch 2 Season 8 news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section.