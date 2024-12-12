5 best heroes to counter Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals

Knowing the best heroes to counter Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals is essential if you want to dominate your games against this hero. Adam Warlock is undoubtedly one of the most resilient and one of the strongest Strategists in the game. His abilities allow him to support his teammates by providing them with a steady stream of healing, and in certain circumstances, the ability to revive themselves at will.

Unlike other Strategists, Adam Warlock's attacks pack quite the punch. His Quantum Magic staff provides him with extremely powerful primary, and secondary attacks, all of which can wreak havoc on your team. Naturally, to counter him, players have to devise an adequate strategy with the right heroes.

This article will provide a look into the 5 best heroes you can use to counter Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals. To know more, read below.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the writer's personal opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on January 25, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

5 best heroes you can use to counter Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals

1) Squirrel Girl

Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Warlock's most annoying ability is to heal more than one enemy. His Soul Bond ability connects his allies with a bond, giving them healing over time while distributing the damage across them. He also has the avatar life stream ability which gives concentrated healing to a singular ally. However, this does mean he would be oriented close to the team.

Squirrel Girl is a great DPS hero you can use to counter Adam Warlock. Her explosive acorns ricochet off of surrounding walls until they hit either the target or solid ground, dealing explosive damage to a wide area. Thus, she wouldn't be burdened with being accurate.

Her explosive ammo also means you can deal damage to more than one person at the same time, hampering his abilities.

2) Iron Fist

Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Warlock is a healer character. His role responsibility and effective range allow him to excel in the medium range. This means a close-range specialist can be a good choice to counter Adam Warlock, especially one with quick reflexes and good tracking, making it hard for Warlock to escape your barrage.

Iron Fist is a character you can use to deal with him. Warlock's primary fire has a relatively slow fire rate. As such, while he hones in on your location, you can use Fist's melee-based pummels to shred him to dust. His Crane Leap and Wall Runner can be used to help close the gap between them, allowing Fist to land the lethal blow.

3) Luna Snow

Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Warlock has the cocooned revival passive skill. If this ability is active, then after he is killed once, the hero can immediately revive himself at a location of his choice, if he does so within 10 seconds of dying. As such, choosing superheroes that can inflict status effects on Warlock would be a great option as that can help your teammates deal substantial damage to him with relative ease.

Luna Snow is one such character you can use to counter Adam Warlock. Her Absolute Zero ability is an attack that can freeze an enemy, temporarily immobilizing him. This can make the affected enemy an easy target for the group to eliminate. She can also use her Smooth Skate passive skill to easily catch up with her allies and buff them up while fighting against Warlock.

4) Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Warlock is a Strategist. His role as a healer means he will always be in tune with his team, looking ahead to engage the incoming enemy team along with healing his allies. This leaves a good opportunity for the team to flank and pick him off to cut one of the team's lifelines while dispatching the other heroes before he comes back to life.

Doctor Strange is a Vanguard-class hero capable of doing that. He can use his Pentagram of Farallah ability to open portals between two distant places, making it possible to teleport the entire team into a different place, allowing them to take the enemies by surprise. This makes Strange a good option to counter Adam Warlock in the game.

5) Spider-Man

Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

You can choose other Duelist-heroes to exploit the concentrated nature of the Strategist class. While there aren't many ways to ambush the superhero, you can use characters with an agile build. They allow you to quickly swoop in, take out your targets, and get out of the zone within a short period.

Spider-Man has one of the most flexible movement mechanics in the game. His web-swinging shenanigans mixed in with the ability to double jump can allow players to chase the golden guardian. Furthermore, his Get Over Here! move can close the remaining gap between them, making him a great choice to counter Adam Warlock.

As evident, it takes quite a bit of skill to take down Adam Warlock, and that's primarily because of his high poke damage from range. One of the best ways to engage with this hero is to make him uncomfortable in close-quarters combat, and that can be achieved using heroes such as Iron Fist, Spider-Man, and even Black Panther.

More than the heroes, what's even more important for players is to emphasize team play and communication if they want to curb this hero's powers. Properly communicating strategies with your team to isolate Adam Warlock is a great way to absolutely put a stop to his menace, and win your games with ease.

That's all there is to know about the five best heroes to counter Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals.

