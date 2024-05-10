5 best Keepsakes in Hades 2 ranked

Keepsakes are an important aspect of Hades 2 and its overall gameplay. They serve as the baby steps to building a closer bond with various NPCs while providing powerful benefits to Melinoë. However, some Keepsakes currently stand out from their peers as the best and most consistent ones.

This article will aim to rank the five best Keepsakes in Hades 2. The ranking will consider how difficult it is to get value out of them, the power they bring to the table, and their overall reliability.

Ranking the 5 best Hades 2 Keepsakes

5) Adamant Shard - Hephaestus

Hephaestus' boons pack a mighty punch in Hades 2 (Image via Supergiant Games)

Hephaestus is one of the new gods introduced in Hades 2. The Greek God of the Forge has instantly made his mark as a formidable and powerful ally for Melinoë in her mission to defeat Chronos. Hephaestus' boons provide immense amounts of damage periodically. He also has the ability to provide armor and grant you the Impervious status at the start of every encounter.

As such, giving Nectar to Hephaestus and obtaining the Adamant Shard as a Keepsake is a good option. The next time you start a run with the Adamant Shard, you will have a high chance of receiving a boon from Hephaestus and the ability to turn one of his common boons into a rare one.

4) Vivid Sea - Poseidon

Poseidon offers extremely potent boons to Melinoë (Image via Supergiant Games)

Poseidon's boons in Hades 2 retain their signature feature from the previous game which is the ability to knock back enemies, deal immense damage, and obtain some extra bonuses to farming resources. Having a boon from him is advantageous in any run as most of them provide good survivability for Melinoë and great damage output.

Providing Nectar to Poseidon will net you the Vivid Sea Keepsake which you can use in your runs to increase your chances of meeting Poseidon and accepting a boon from him. As with all the Keepsakes provided by the Gods, one of his common boons can be upgraded to rare.

3) Aromatic Phial - Narcissus

Meeting Narcissus can help you progress the game quicker (Image via Supergiant Games)

Narcissus is an NPC that players can find in Oceanus, behind the door symbol with two hands and a text bubble similar to Arachne in Erebus. He provides various resources as gifts to Melinoë and can be considered the Hades 2 version of Sisyphus, who provided the same benefits in the previous game.

Like all NPCS, Narcissus will bestow the Aromatic Phial if you gift him a bottle of Nectar. This is a very powerful Keepsake that lets you heal more each time you drink from the fountain. Moreover, the next boon you will add to your arsenal will be upgraded, making this a powerful offensive and defensive tool.

2) Silken Sash - Arachne

Arachne is a reliable companion in Hades 2 (Image via Supergiant Games)

Arachne is one of the first NPCs you will encounter in the game and can be seen weaving intricate armor designs and a large web when you enter her room. Arachne provides Melinoë the option to significantly increase her defensive capabilities with an assortment of armor sets to choose from.

Arachne will also give players the Silken Sash Keepsake when gifted some Nectar. This is one of the best defensive abilities you can have in the early game as it originally provides 20 armor, plus 1 more each time you complete an encounter with at least 1 armor remaining. Pairing this with the armor from Arachne will make you incredibly tanky and bolster your run immensely.

1) Luckier Tooth - Schelemeus

Schelemeus provides invaluable support in Melinoë's journey (Image via Supergiant Games)

Skelly makes his return in Hades 2 and is now known as Schelemeus. He retains his role as the training dummy from the previous game and acts as a guide of sorts for Melinoë as she continues to improve her offensive prowess. Schelemeus also provides one of the best Keepsakes if you provide him Nectar.

Schelemeus will give you the Luckier Tooth which is a nod to his Keepsake in the original game, called Lucky Tooth. Like the previous one, the Luckier Tooth gives Melinoë one instance of Death Defiance. Upon dying, she will return to life with 51 health to have a second chance at finishing the run. This reliable Keepsake can be an absolute run-saver at the right moments.

As Hades 2 is in Early Access, the best Keepsakes, Boons, Weapons, and more, are still being figured out by the community. With more developments and updates, this list is subject to change.

