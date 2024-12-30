5 best Legends to counter Vantage in Apex Legends

Vantage is an adept Recon character in Apex Legends. Her ability kit is focused on gaining the most advantageous positions on the map while taking long-range gunfights. In a recent update, Vantage received a significant buff to her ultimate ability which increased the damage output from the sniper rifle. Moreover, this legend enjoys the Threat Vision perk exclusive to the Recon class which can highlight enemies.

Ad

Although Vantage in Apex Legends ticks all the boxes for being the ideal pick, her tactical ability is not very useful since it gets players shot mid-air. This character would mostly need to depend on their own gun skills to win gunfights due to the lack of quick evasion abilities. This makes Vantage easy to counter in close-range scenarios but a hassle to go against in longer-range fights.

This article will highlight the best characters you can pick to counter Vantage in Apex Legends.

Ad

Trending

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this article have been updated to match the Apex Legends Takeover seasonal patch that went live on February 24, 2025. Fans can expect to see changes in the article for future updates.

Which characters can counter Vantage in Apex Legends?

Here is a list of a few characters that you can pick in Apex Legends to counter Vantage:

Ad

1) Newcastle

Newcastle is a Support character in Apex Legends. His tactical shield can mitigate a lot of incoming damage and is capable of stopping Vantage’s sniper bullets. You can deploy the mobile shield and help your team reach solid cover while avoiding any damage along the way. His ultimate ability is another way to help your team take cover during gunfights.

Newcastle in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Also read: 5 best Legends to counter Ballistic

Ad

Newcastle’s passive allows players to revive knocked-down allies while moving around with a protective shield in front. This is a great way to deny kills for Vantage and get your allies up for a full reset. Once you know Vantage’s position, you can avoid directly peeking in the direction or plan an attack to take her down.

2) Ash

Ash is one of the most fun legends to play in Season 24 due to the recent buffs. Her ability kit was tweaked to make it more reliable. Her tactical ability can travel quite far and trap enemies. This can be used to anchor Vantage and ensure that she cannot run away from aggressive pushes. This makes it easier for the team to take team fights as Ash can temporarily block the movements of at least one opponent.

Ad

Ash in EA's battle royale (Image via EA)

Ash can also use her ultimate ability to create teleport portals over a long distance. This makes it possible to chase Vantage players if you can spot their laser tag from the ultimate ability. Taking the aggression toward this Recon legend can catch the enemy team off-guard and potentially help you score a quick squad wipe. Alternatively, Ash can use her teleport ability to move to a safer location and cut off the line of sight to avoid Vantage's sniper.

Ad

3) Fuse

Fuse is an Assault character in Apex Legends. His ability kit contains a sticky grenade that deals ticking damage to enemies, and a mortar bomb that creates a circle of fire around the target location. You can use the tactical to launch a grenade toward Vantage’s location and deter the opponents from peeking toward your direction. This is also a good way to farm some damage to level up your shield core.

Ad

Fuse in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Also read: 5 best Legends to counter Alter

Ad

Fuse’s ultimate can be used to isolate Vantage players or force them to use their tactical and retreat to a safer position. Most Vantage players would try to take a position in high places like building roofs and mountain edges. These areas provide natural cover and can be difficult to shoot back at. So, it is useful to have a stack of grenades that you can spam in the general direction.

Ad

4) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie is another aggressive Assault legend. Her tactical ability can be used to damage enemies behind solid cover. This is very useful when dealing with long-ranged sniper users like Vantage, as it forces them to back off or change their position altogether. The cooldown on this ability is quite low, so you should spam it whenever possible and inflict chip damage on opponents.

Mad Maggie in EA's battle royale (Image via EA)

Mad Maggie’s ultimate ability can provide the entire team with a speed boost. This is useful when you are trying to relocate around the map, as it makes dodging bullets easier. The same ability can be used to chase down Vantage players if they use their tactical charge to escape.

Ad

5) Bangalore

Bangalore is one of the classic Assault legends in the game. Her ability kit is perfect for dodging and weaving around enemy gunfire. The tactical ability can be deployed around the team or towards the enemy team. This can block the line of sight for Vantage players, making it almost impossible to land sniper hits. However, this smoke cover becomes ineffective if you are already tagged and marked by Vantage's ultimate ability.

Ad

Bangalore in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Bangalore can also use her ultimate to drive Vantage away from high-ground locations if it is in the open areas. This makes it easier for the team to launch an attack on the opposing squad while securing more map control.

Ad

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.