Being one of the most popular characters in the game, its essential for players to know about the best Legends to counter Alter in Apex Legends. With the debut of Season 24, numerous Legends got a major balance change to their kits. While Alter might have not received any buffs, the Legend remains extremely popular among fans.

The current season of Apex Legends is dominated by Assault-class Legends on account of the buffs made to the entire class. Alter, though a Skirmisher, fits extremely well with them. Naturally, she's a must-pick for a lot of players for this reason.

That said, this article will explore the 5 best Legends to counter Alter in Apex Legends. For a detailed brief on them, read below.

Editor's note: The contents of this article are subjective and solely feature the writer's own opinion. Furthermore, the article has been updated to feature the latest balance changes incorporated with the Apex Legends Takeover patch on February 11, 2025.

Characters that can counter Alter in Apex Legends

1) Caustic

Caustic is a Controller legend in EA’s battle royale. His tactical ability can be used to anchor down different positions on the map. The gas traps activate whenever an enemy is nearby and can deal ticking damage. If you are being targeted by an Alter team, it is best to place down a few random traps throughout the floor. These can catch your enemies off-guard and also work as temporary cover while taking the gunfight.

Caustic in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Caustic’s ultimate can be devastating in narrow spaces. This can be used near the Alter tactical portal ability to deter the opponent team from pushing in. It is also a great tool that can force the enemies to activate a portal back to Alter’s ultimate ability placed elsewhere. Once they retreat, you can reset and even choose to follow behind by taking the portal.

2) Mirage

Mirage is a Support character in Apex Legends. His tactical ability is useful when gathering information about enemy team positions. It can also be used to trick enemies as the ability releases an identical Mirage clone in the target direction. Moreover, his passive ability allows players to go invisible when reviving downed allies.

Mirage in EA's battle royale (Image via EA)

Mirage can use his clones and cast his ultimate to confuse Alter teams if they attack your location. This can waste a lot of time for the enemy squad and help your team prioritize targets to score some easy eliminations. You can also spam the clones to distract opponents since the cooldown time is very low.

3) Gibraltar

Gibraltar is another Support legend in the game who can deploy a dome shield as his tactical ability. This dome is impenetrable and can block all incoming bullets and explosives. However, any player inside this area cannot shoot through the shield either. You can use this shield if an Alter team decides to launch an attack on you. It will either force your opponents to wait out the dome’s duration or walk into the protected region.

Gibraltar in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Gibraltar’s ultimate can launch a barrage of high-damage missiles around the target location that can stun enemies. You can use this in final zones to force out enemies from their corners or deter enemy teams from pushing near your location. The ultimate is most useful when used in open areas.

4) Ash

Ash is an Assault character in Apex Legends. Her tactical ability can be used to trap opponents and limit their ability to move. You can utilize this ability to catch anyone trying to enter through Alter’s tactical portal. It is best to let them cover a bit of distance before using Ash’s tactical to ensure that they cannot escape from the place immediately.

Ash in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Furthermore, with her brand-new Predator's Pursuit passive ability, Alter has the ability to chase after her enemies with a dash, which recharges extremely quickly. Paired with Alter's ultimate ability, Ash can pursue enemies, eliminate them, and quickly use Alter's portal to head back to the safety of her team.

Furthermore, Alter's ultimate can also be used with Ash's Phase Breach to cover a lot of ground and contest enemies from advantageous positions. As long as you're in the radius of the former's ultimate ability, you can use it to head back to safety.

5) Catalyst

Catalyst is another Controller legend and specializes in bunkering down buildings. The tactical ability can be used to lay down spike traps that activate when an opponent is nearby. The spikes deal ticking damage and can be placed on the ground to catch Alter teams off-guard. Your opponents would take damage and also have their movement speed reduced, making them easy targets.

Catalyst in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Catalyst’s ultimate can be used to block the enemy’s line of sight. This ability can be deployed in open areas and inside buildings. You can place down this wall to protect yourself and the team while providing space for a quick reset during gunfights. The wall can temporarily hinder the opponent’s vision so it is unlikely that they would push through it. As a precaution, you can place a spike trap behind the wall to deter enemies from pushing.

That's everything that you need to know about the 5 best Legends to counter Pathfinder in Apex Legends Season 24. Though this list has been curated by considering all possible pros and cons, it's not the easiest to counter Alter all by yourself. We believe that you should opt for proper communication and teamwork to successfully shut down this Legend in the game.

