5 best legends to duo with Revenant in Apex Legends Season 22

Revenant has shown exceptional potential after it was recently reworked in Apex Legends. The character is placed in the Skirmisher class and features an ability kit that primarily focuses on aggressive strategies. Alternatively, these abilities can be used to retreat to a safer location in case the gunfights become disadvantageous for the team.

Revenant has a unique passive ability that allows players to climb highrise buildings with ease. It increases the overall climb distance but still has an upper cap to ensure the ability is not abused. At the same time, this skirmisher retains full movement speed even while crouch-walking.

This article will highlight the best duos to pick with Revenant in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

What are the best duos to pair with Revenant in Apex Legends?

Here is a list of all the Apex Legends characters that players can use alongside Revenant for the best outcome:

1) Octane

Octane in the Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Octane is another Skirmisher legend that pairs well with Revenant. Players can use his signature ability to keep up with Revenant when he's pouncing around the map from one location to another. This will ensure that Revenant players always receive quick backup when initiating or retreating from the battlefield.

Moreover, Revenant can use Octane’s jump pad to travel further and wreak havoc on enemy squads. This is usually a great way to catch opponents off-guard as the whole team can make use of the jump pad to give valuable support.

2) Conduit

Conduit in the Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Conduit is a Support legend who can provide temporary shields for players and other teammates. Combined with Revenant’s ultimate ability to gain a regenerating shield, Conduit can be a lifesaver by providing instant shields once the former's ability expires. Furthermore, her signature ability has a decent range, making it easier to assist during team fights.

Conduit’s ultimate ability is another important factor as it can corner enemies in a region by blocking off all entries and exits. Moreover, the passive ability allows Conduit players to gain movement speed and catch up with the squad.

3) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Mad Maggie’s ultimate ability can provide a massive movement boost to Revenant if the pounces are not enough. This ability can also disorient enemy squads and significantly reduce their movement speeds for a short duration. Revenant players can jump in and take down these easy targets for quick squad wipes.

Mad Maggie can also deploy her signature ability from a distance to assist Revenant while taking gunfights. It can inflict a lot of damage and potentially provide an upper hand in battles.

4) Pathfinder

Pathfinder in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Pathfinder is a high-mobility Skirmisher who is most useful when it comes to relocating from one point to another. Players can easily keep up with Revenants when initiating gunfights and even retreating from ambushes. Moreover, Pathfinder’s ultimate can carry the entire team over long distances and secure high-ground advantage.

Revenant can also activate his ultimate and use the zipline to take the fight to opponents camping on the other end. This causes the enemies to waste a lot of ammo for a shield that the Skirmisher can regain.

5) Ash

Ash in EA's battle royale (Image via EA)

Ash has a significant impact on the game with her signature ability that can bind enemies to a small radius. Players can spam grenades while the opponents are trapped to break their shields and make them easy targets. Revenant can capitalize on this opportunity and pounce on the weak enemies to score easy eliminations.

Ash’s ultimate ability offers a stealthy way to attack others as it only has a small audio cue. This strategy is most effective when taking on two different teams who are already fighting each other.

