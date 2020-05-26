5 best mobile games that support controller or gamepad

Mobile games with controllers. Image: YouTube

In 2019, 60% of the revenue generated from the video game market came from mobile games. The smart-phone industry has tried its level best to make video gaming accessible beyond consoles and computers and they have largely been successful.

With more and more gamers joining the mobile gaming platform, the demand for controllers is on the rise as they are easy to manage and convenient for playing smoothly.

If you love to play games with your controller or gamepad, you can check out these five games that you can play in your mobile phones with the help of a Bluetooth controller. Here is a list of games to choose from.

5 best mobile games to play with controller

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile became an instant fan favourite as soon as it was released. This multiplayer game promised to deliver the kind of action fans wanted. Unlike PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty supports Bluetooth controllers which make it more popular among the gamers who play using controller/gamepad.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

With an excellent storyline to follow, you simply must play the mobile version of this game. Whether it is discovering the new and enchanted parts of the castle or unlocking new rewards and mysteries, this game is sure to capture your imagination and make you addicted to it. And, playing with a controller just makes your experience a little better.

GTA: San Andreas

When the mobile version was released on Google Play Store back in 2013, it was an instant hit. Fans were ecstatic for being able to play this game on their phones. Those who were acquainted with playing GTA on their Playstation, felt much better playing the game with the help of Bluetooth controllers.

GRID Autosport

GRID Autosport is one of the best mobile racing games out there. You can play this game on your mobile phone with the help of Bluetooth controllers. Be it street drag races or demolition races, GRID Autosport provides brilliant graphics with smooth gameplay. With over a hundred cars to choose from, you just can never have enough. So, vroom away!

Modern Combat 5: eSports FPS

One of the most famous esport games out there, Modern Combat 5, gives you the option to play solo or go online. With Call of Duty taking away the attention from this shooter game, you can be assured not to be disappointed if you decide to check it out someday. The Bluetooth controllers will surely help you to navigate with ease.

