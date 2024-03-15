5 best Nemesis skins in Apex Legends for 2024

There are a variety of Nemesis skins in Season 20 of Apex Legends. The Nemesis is a burst-fire Assault Rifle that uses Energy Ammo. It fires four-round bursts but has a charging feature. A meter on the weapon HUD displays its heat level, which increases as the fire rate rises. Given the large collection of cosmetics for this AR, it can be difficult to choose the best one.

This article lists five of the best Nemesis skins in Apex Legends in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 great Nemesis skins in Apex Legends for 2024

1) The Cleaner

The Cleaner Legendary Nemesis AR skin (Image via DixonSZN/YouTube, Respawn Entertainment)

The Cleaner is a Legendary Nemesis skin in Apex Legends that first arrived in Season 17's Dressed to Kill Collection Event, which ran from June 20, 2023, to July 4, 2023. It has a sleek chrome finish with black and blue accents, giving it a clean and futuristic appearance.

The Cleaner can be purchased from the item shop for 1800 Apex Coins. It can also be crafted in the loadout section using 2400 Crafting Metals.

2) Tomb Maker

Tomb Maker Legendary Nemesis AR skin (Image via Koala Karity/YouTube, Respawn Entertainment)

The Tomb Maker is a Legendary Nemesis skin that first arrived in Apex Legends during Season 18's Harbinger Collection Event, which ran from September 19, 2023, to October 3, 2023. It has an Egyptian theme with a golden base color and blue accents that glow.

The Tomb Maker can be purchased from the item shop for 1800 Apex Coins. It can also be crafted in the loadout section with 2400 Crafting Metals.

3) Streamlined

Streamlined Legendary Nemesis AR skin (Image via InspectShow/YouTube, Respawn Entertainment)

Streamlined is a Legendary Nemesis skin that first arrived in Season 16 of Apex Legends. It has a rugged look, with red and black as the base colors. The cosmetic also has a cool inspection animation where the reload wheel spins and pops out.

Streamlined can be crafted in the loadout section with 1,200 Crafting Metals. It is not available in the item shop.

4) Megaflare

Megaflare Legendary Nemesis AR skin (Image via The Skin Vault/YouTube, Respawn Entertainment)

Megaflare is a Legendary Nemesis skin that first arrived in Season 19. It was a part of the Apex Legends x Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth event that ran from January 9, 2024, to January 30, 2024.

The cosmetic has a distinctive design, with a dragon sculpture engraved on its body and silver scales all over. It has a vibrant color palette consisting of purple and pink hues on the base.

Megaflare can only be obtained by purchasing and opening the Final Fantasy Seven Rebirth event packs in the Apex events dashboard. It is not available for crafting or direct purchase from the store.

5) Night Fury

Night Fury Legendary Nemesis AR skin (Image via DixonSZN/YouTube, Respawn Entertainment)

Night Fury is a Legendary Nemesis skin that first arrived in Season 17 of Apex Legends. It was part of the Night Phoenix Pack Bundle that began on July 18, 2023, and ended on July 25, 2023. This cosmetic has a futuristic look with a black base color. It also has black accents on the top frame and the reload wheel.

Night Fury was a bundle-specific skin and can only be obtained by purchasing the Night Phoenix Pack Bundle, priced at 3,950 Apex Coins.

