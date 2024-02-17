5 best weapons for Apex Legends Season 20

Apex Legends Season 20 is here, and the latest update brings forth quite a massive change to the ongoing weapon meta. The patch notes for Season 20 indicate quite a massive overhaul for numerous weapons that had been dominating the game in the past few seasons. Naturally, with new weapons dominating the current meta, we must use them to climb the Ranked ladder quickly and easily.

With the Ranked Reloaded update patched through with Apex Legends Season 20, players must get their hands on the meta weapons to ensure a swift climb through this season's playlist.

This article will briefly summarize the five best weapons you can use to dominate the grounds of Apex Legends in Season 20.

Note: This list is subjective and based on the writer's opinions.

5 meta weapons for Apex Legends Season 20

The new weapon-balancing changes have shaken up the meta, and this list brings you an update on the ones you can use to dominate your enemies this Season.

SMGs like the R99 have been almost nerfed to oblivion, incentivizing players to pick up ARs, shotguns, and snipers for the most part. Naturally, this list will also be centered around such weapon classes, helping you rank up with absolute ease.

1) Wingman

Wingman in Apex Legends Season 20 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Wingman remains in the Care Package in Apex Legends Season 20 and is by far the best pistol in the game. It deals substantial damage per shot, and when paired with Skullpiercer Rifling Rounds and the Boosted Loader, the Wingman can drop down squads like no other.

However, it has quite a high ceiling and requires great mechanical aiming accuracy. Players who have adept mechanical skills can use this weapon with absolute ease and dominate the battlefield.

Ensure you consistently target Care Packages to get your hands on this weapon. You can also opt for Legends like Loba to steal this weapon easily from them.

2) Nemesis Burst Assault Rifle

Nemesis Burst Assault Rifle (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Despite being nerfed many times, the Nemesis Assault Rifle remains one of the best Assault Rifles in the game. This weapon has an amazing fire rate, which charges up the more you use it. Paired with a burst of extremely high damage, the Nemesis can dish out knockouts with ease.

Run this weapon with an Assault Class Legend for optimal performance. The Nemesis tends to burn out a lot of ammunition, and with Assault Class Legends having the passive perk to carry additional ammo, paired with the ability to unlock great attachments in-game, they are the perfect candidate to carry around this weapon.

3) Mastiff Shotgun

Mastiff Shotgun in Apex Legends Season 20 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Mastiff is the go-to shotgun when it comes to ground loot in Apex Legends Season 20. Its recent buffs make it obnoxiously powerful, knocking down anyone in sight with two pumps. Fashioning a quick fire rate and a strong punch, the Mastiff overshadows all the other weapons in its class.

However, if you find an EVA-8 in the Care Package, ensure you get your hands on it. This shotgun in the current package has been buffed substantially and can knock out an entire squad with adept usage.

4) C.A.R. SMG

C.A.R. SMG in Apex Legends Season 20 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

While the SMG class has been dealt quite a bad hand this season, the C.A.R. has seemingly been exempted from harsh nerfs. If you're in the market for an SMG, this weapon should be your pick.

In the current meta, the C.A.R. SMG is the best, featuring great damage and one of the fastest fire rates in its class. Furthermore, it can swap between Heavy Extended Magazine and Light Extended Magazine and ammunition, which gives it a whole new level of versatility.

However, this SMG has erratic recoil and requires a fair bit of compensation to be accurate. While it doesn't have significant bullet drop, use this weapon in close quarters only. Last but not least, although this weapon lacks the traditional "Laser Sight" attachment, it provides amazing hip-fire accuracy.

5) Flatline

Flatline in Apex Legends Season 20 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Flatline remains a top performer even in Apex Legends Season 20. It is one of the most balanced weapons in the game and has incredible statistics that ensure that it keeps its spot on this list every season.

The Flatline packs tremendous damage, but it comes at the cost of hard-to-manage recoil. Being a heavy weapon, the Fatline features quite erratic recoil patterns that need incredible practice. However, when mastered, it exceeds the performance of most weapons in its class.

Spend time practicing with the Flatline this Season. The balanced nature of this weapon ensures that it is not affected by major nerfs or any changes with seasonal updates, ensuring you have a trustee weapon to rely on with every new season.

