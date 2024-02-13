With the debut of Apex Legends Season 20, Respawn Entertainment has rolled out numerous fixes to get rid of all the potential bugs and issues that had been hindering gameplay in the previous season. After the mid-season update for Season 19, numerous bugs started plaguing the game, and a brand-new set of fixes and changes have been implemented with the update patch for Season 20 to ensure a better experience.

This article provides a deeper insight into all the bug fixes that have been implemented in the new season.

All bug fixes and quality-of-life changes in Apex Legends Season 20

Expand Tweet

As usual, Apex Legends Season 20 will see many major issues getting rectified, but apart from this, numerous quality-of-life changes have also been added to improve the player experience. These include changes to the UI, in-game elements, and other minute details.

You can check the list below for an accurate summary of all changes and fixes as per the official Apex Legends Season 20 patch notes.

All bug fixes in Apex Legends Season 20

Double-clicking in the Melee Tab now equips items

Firing Range dummies no longer clip through damaged doors

Heat Shields and Legend Ult items can no longer be placed on Tridents

In-match Challenge display now lists all 5 challenges

Player-created pings can once again be removed

Players will no longer teleport into the building overlooking the fight night ring via Trident

Valkyrie can no longer get under the turbine on Olympus

Voiceline while picking up enemy Banner Cards no longer indicates it is a squadmate

Audio fixes

Most in-game dialogue is now synchronized between clients

Squad members can now be muted while spectating

Graphics fixes

DX12 (PC) fixed several causes of crashes

Legend bug fixes

Ash Ult, Rampart Tac/Ult, Wattson Tac/Ult, and Loba Ult can no longer be placed out of bounds

Conduit’s Tac now appears for observers

Mad Maggie’s Ult now destroys Gibby’s Tac

Mirage decoys that are destroyed by Catalyst’s Piercing Spikes no longer keep the trap active nor make hit sounds briefly after dying

Quality of life changes for Apex Legends Season 20

Expand Tweet

Below is a list of all the quality-of-life changes implemented for Apex Legends Season 20 as per the patch notes:

Destructible Legend abilities have consistent damage feedback

Objects that previously showed red (flesh) damage numbers will now show as gray, and the damage numbers will indicate if the object is destroyed

Increased visibility for gray damage numbers

Firing Range changes for Apex Legends Season 20

Nessie was inspired after watching some centuries-old videos and wanted to change things up a bit. The yellow and purple polka-dots look quite dashing.

Gun Run

Changed the Victory notification for the winning team to say “You Are the Champion” instead of “ is the Champion”

Per Optic ADS Sensitivity

Added an option for Seer Passive, which controls how quickly you can turn while unarmed and using Heart Seeker

Other changes

Performance Mode aim assist has been tuned to feel similar to 60Hz mode

Added advanced haptics and adaptive triggers support for PlayStation and PC consoles

If you encounter an issue, please ensure to connect the controller via USB and complete any updates

Navigation

Event Tab : A dedicated tab appears when there is an active Event (previously under the Seasonal Tab)

: A dedicated tab appears when there is an active Event (previously under the Seasonal Tab) Death Menu: Added a Squad Tab where you can access your group information, report, and mute VoIP/pings while you’re dead

Added a Squad Tab where you can access your group information, report, and mute VoIP/pings while you’re dead Legends Tab : Selected Legend will not reset to the featured one when your cursor is not over a Legend

: Selected Legend will not reset to the featured one when your cursor is not over a Legend Melee Tab : The Death Box icon is now clickable

: The Death Box icon is now clickable Store Tab: New subtab containing offers that were previously in Featured, Specials, Seasonal, and more with improved navigational flow and presentation

LIVEAPI UPDATES AND UPCOMING CHANGES

We are adding new gameplay event messages to LiveAPI supporting Legend Upgrades and EVO Level changes alongside improvements and bug fixes based on ongoing feedback. The schema of all events alongside technical documentation can be found in the LiveAPI folder of the game installation.

To better support LiveAPI 2.0, we will retire the existing file-based output in favor of the WebSockets connection interface. The file-based output will be turned off by default in a future patch and entirely removed from LiveAPI by Q3 2024. Developers should begin migrating their apps to the WebSockets interface to avoid disruptions.

For more Apex Legends Season 20 information, check these links below:

Who will receive the newest Heirloom in Apex Legends || How to unlock Top Tier Wraith skin || How to unlock Reactive Flatline || Unlock free Legends || Legend Upgrades in Apex Legends ||