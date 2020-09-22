5 best offline Android games like GTA in 2020

The GTA franchise has been around on the Android platform for a while now, and proved to be just as popular as the PC or console versions. The older games even got a graphical revamp as they were adapted for Android, and gamers got to relive their childhood memories!

But if you’re on the lookout for good alternatives to GTA on Androids, there are more than enough to choose from. This article looks at some of the best similar, but offline, titles available this year.

Five best offline Android games like GTA in 2020

1) Gangstar New Orleans



Based in New Orleans and featuring an open-world that can be explored freely, Gangstar New Orleans is a popular clone of GTA. This game immerses you in a life of crime and violence, with a story that ties it all neatly together.

There is a particular focus on turf wars between several gangs. Much like GTA, you also have the option of buying luxurious mansions and other real estate properties. The action is fast-paced, and plenty of cars and bikes will keep you busy for hours on end.

Download here.

2) MadOut2



MadOut2 is a great alternative to GTA since most of its gameplay is inspired by the latter. Ranging from the choice of cars to the vast open-world that allows the character to roam around freely, many features of this game are characteristic of GTA.

It has neat graphics as well as realistic car physics. This title also comes loaded with several missions for the user to undertake, and with over 40 vehicles to choose from, your criminal escapades are bound to be never-ending.

Download here.

3) Payback 2



Payback 2 is an excellent GTA clone with lots of gameplay features inspired by the hit franchise. Set in an open-world, it promises an exciting experience that revolves around a lot of crime and mayhem.

This game follows a campaign-style of missions, with several different themes of tasks to accomplish. The graphics of this title are more than decent, and with regular challenges to win, you will find yourselves spoilt for choice in this great alternative to GTA.

Download here.

4) Gangstar Vegas



What’s better than a crime game set in the City of Sin? Welcome to Las Vegas, where your protagonist must take over the city and become the greatest criminal that ever walked its streets. Explore the open-world map, take on rival gangs, and lead the police on high-speed car chases.

The choice of weapons and vehicles in this title is pretty broad, and the main and side missions are equally interesting and breezy to undertake, especially since there is a zombie mode that can be played as well.

Download here.

5) West Game



West Game is basically GTA but set in the Wild West. In 1865, your protagonist must take on the gangs and outlaws of America and prove yourself to be superior. Steal horses instead of cars, and cause equal amounts of mayhem.

You can make your gang, gather allies, defeat bandits, and survive in the wilderness as the ultimate cowboy. The game also features tons of historically accurate weapons for you to take your enemies on during epic duels.

Download here.