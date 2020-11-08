5 best offline games like GTA 5 on Google Play Store

GTA 5 is one of the best third-person action-adventure games that has inspired many titles of similar nature. Such games are available across various platforms, from Xbox to Android.

GTA 5 cannot be played on any smartphone, a source of sadness for many mobile gamers. However, there are many offline as well as online replacements that can easily be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Most suitable offline alternatives to GTA 5 for Android

These are five of the best such games on the Play Store:

1. Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Image via Gameloft

This title is one of the best in the Gangstar series, which has more than 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store. It offers an open-world filled with over 80 action-oriented missions that players can enjoy.

Like GTA 5, this title also has a great collection of vehicles, like muscle cars, hoverbikes, etc. Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store, so its popularity is not in question.

Download it from here.

2. Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Image via GAME4N

This game is based in a large city infested with gangsters, cops, and special soldiers. Players will have a lot of fun playing this third-person shooter by driving around in cars and being a part of the mafia.

Gangs Town also provides its players with many powerful weapons, like GTA 5 does. From grenade launchers to AK-47s, this game ensures that players get to use these firearms to complete missions.

Download it from here.

3. Grand Gangster Miami City Auto Theft

Image via APKPure.com

This open-world game is slightly different from GTA 5, as players will be on the right side of the law. The main focus for them will be to free Miami City from the clutches of criminals.

Grand Gangster has many missions that gamers can complete and has been downloaded over five million times from the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

4. New Gangster Crime

Image via APKPure.com

This title has an interesting and dynamic gameplay, which is why it gets appreciated by many mobile gamers. Players will have to step into the shoes of a gangster and take part in heists like they do in GTA 5.

The action-centric missions make sure that the gamers are invested in this game for long periods. New Crime Gangster also provides them with a good arsenal of powerful weapons that they can use to finish missions.

Download it from here.

5. Grand Gangsters 3D

Image via APKPure.com

This game is set in a fictional city named Sin City and is all about the street crimes that take place here. Players can take part in illegal races with cops tailing them, like they do in GTA 5.

Grand Gangsters offers six motor vehicle theft missions that can ensure an exciting and adventurous experience. This game takes only 22 MB of storage space and can efficiently run on low-end devices.

Download it from here.