5 best offline games like GTA for PC

The GTA franchise has been around for a while, and has redefined action-adventure games set in an open-world. The GTA 5 world is so immersive and expansive that the game will take hours and you might still not boast 100 per cent progress.

While GTA Online has become the most popular title in the Grand Theft Auto series, there are other offline PC offerings that you can try playing if you want a taste of its limitless world.

Five best offline games like GTA for PC

1) Watch Dogs 2

Image credits: Microsoft

Watch Dogs has often been compared to GTA, especially because of the main and side missions available in the game and the open-world that the you can explore. While this title does not have a multiplayer co-op mode, the single-player story mode is a lot like GTA.

You can explore the expansive city and undertake various operations in which you must use your hacking skills to finish the task. You can navigate through the city using multiple vehicles, and it is also possible to shoot while driving, and police chasing you after a crime is a common sight.

Advertisement

2) Mafia 3

Image credits: VentureBeat

The Mafia series consists of the same criminal gameplay that GTA has made famous in the gaming community. Mafia 3 follows the story of Lincoln Clay, a Vietnam War veteran who is out for revenge on the local mobs of the fictional city of New Bordeaux, who murdered his family.

You can navigate through the vast city and undertake various missions, which can be fulfilled by either killing all enemies or executing them in stealth mode to avoid attracting attention. This game has a massive map, with ten districts to explore. It is also set to the music of the 1960s, and features several vehicles from that time.

3) Sleeping Dogs

Image credits: Reddit

Sleeping Dogs is a lot like GTA in terms of its brutal and violent gameplay, but has usually been regarded as an underrated action-adventure game. The story follows Wei Shen, a Chinese American police officer, tasked with taking down the Triad organisations in Hong Kong by going undercover and becoming a part of their ranks.

This title involves exploring a glimmering Hong Kong, as you makes use of various vehicles to navigate. While this game does have gun gameplay, the focus is on melee combat, which has been executed rather well. This sets it apart from the kind of action seen in GTA.

4) Far Cry 5

Image credits: The Verge

Far Cry 5 has a format in which you spawn in a vast open-world and must explore the map at your own pace to discover missions to undertake and move the story forward. Much like GTA, this game allows you to explore an expansive map, but has a more jungle feel to it.

Far Cry also has a co-op multiplayer mode, but the single-player game is perfect if you’re looking for an offline GTA alternative. This title requires you to take over areas inhabited by enemies, for which you can seek help from locals that you recruit, which may be somewhat similar to the GTA San Andreas gameplay, in which you can build your gangs.

5) Just Cause 4

Image credits: Microsoft

The Just Cause franchise has often been compared to GTA for having similar, if not identical, gameplay that features an open-world as well as the kind of vehicular exploration that’s popular in the GTA games.

This game follows the story of Rico Rodriguez, who arrives in the fictional nation of Solis to take down the Black Hand, a dangerous private military organisation. It features quite a lot of badass violence as you navigate through the map, creating mayhem wherever you go. The action and combat are easy to control, and the additional fun of grappling around the city has its own advantages.