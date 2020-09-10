5 best offline open-world games like GTA on Android

When a few games from the GTA franchise were ported over to the Android platform, a lot of mobile gamers rejoiced as they could finally experience the massive open-world of GTA. GTA proved to be just as popular on mobile as it had been on PCs or consoles.

However, if buying GTA games and playing them online on your Android smartphones is something that's not possible for you, there are several well-made clones of the game that feature a similar gameplay.

In this article, we take a look at five of these games that can be played offline as well.

Five best offline open-world games like GTA on Android

1) Clash of Crime Mad City

Clash of Crime (Image credits: GameScott)

Clash of Crime Mad City is a game that models a lot of its gameplay after GTA. You begin your journey in the ruthless world of crime and steal and kill your way to the top.

The game has a decent set of graphics and controls, as well as an incredible arsenal of weapons for the players to experiment with. Just like GTA, stealing cars and running from cops is one of the highlights of the game.

Features:

• Countless hours of gameplay

• Visually stunning updated graphics, character and vehicle models

• High-Definition quality resolution

• Gameplay optimized for touch screen devices

2) Gangstar Vegas

Gangstar Vegas (Image credits: Appsapk)

Gangstar Vegas is one of the best open-world games like GTA on Android. The game is set in Las Vegas, the city of sin, which is the open-world arena for your criminal adventures.

The player must start off their criminal empire and rise through the mafia ranks by fighting rival gangs, assassinating targets, organizing thefts, and stealing cars.

Features:

• Explore every inch of this open-world grand city of Las Vegas

• Finish missions in order to gain respect and money

• Take a chance with your money at the casino

• Rise through the ranks and control mafia cartels

3) Gangstar Rio: City of Saints

Gangstar Rio (Image credits: Pocket Gamer)

Gangstar Rio: City of Saints is a part of the Gangstar series of games for Android. Your criminal empire has just moved to Rio, and the open-world setting of the new city is perfect for a new adventure.

The game features five different in-game neighbourhoods for you to explore and take over. You can steal, fight, and kill like any other GTA game, all without ever actually having to play online.

Features:

• 60 missions plus a variety of random events to keep you busy for hours

• Wide range of weapons, ranging from handguns to bazookas

• Dozens of vehicles to choose from

• A comprehensive open-world map with lots of activities to explore

4) Max Payne Mobile

Max Payne (Image credits: Engadget)

Max Payne Mobile is the Android version of the famous PC game by Rockstar Studios, the same company that came up with the concept of GTA.

Max Payne retains its exciting story of revenge at heart as you take on the role of Max, a man who is out to slaughter and kill all those standing in his way. The game feels very similar in terms of gameplay and violence.

Features:

• Max Payne's signature slow-motion gunplay, Bullet Time

• Stunningly sharp, HD quality resolution and textures

• Gameplay tailored for touch screen devices

• Highly customizable controls

5) Six-Guns: Gang Showdown

Six-Guns (Image credits: MouthShut.com)

Six-Guns is a game set in an open-world, but in the Wild West. Six-Guns is a lot like GTA but on horses instead of cars.

The game follows the story of an outlaw cowboy who takes on several bandits and gangs. The game also features a rugged open-world set in Arizona and Oregon that will truly take over the spirit of the Wild West.

Features:

• 40 missions for you to undertake

• Race horses, take out enemies, and explore the world

• Wide selection of horses, weapons, and ammo

• Single-player offline gameplay