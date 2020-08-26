5 best open-world games like GTA 5

The GTA franchise is the undisputed king of the modern open-world genre of games. It paved the way for open-world games ever since it burst onto the scene with GTA III in the early 2000s.

The GTA games have been extremely influential in the industry, and several games have attempted to replicate the success of the franchise. As a result, there are several other gaming franchises that can compete with the GTA series now.

The best aspect of competition in the genre is that the audience gets to play a variety of different games that are equally competent. If players are looking for games in the genre that can compete with GTA V, here are some of our picks.

5 best open-world games similar to GTA V

5) Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2 just might be one of the most underrated games by Ubisoft and one that suffered due to the supposed disappointment of the previous title. Watch Dogs 2 takes the best aspects from the original and makes some significant changes to the tone of the game.

Watch Dogs 2 is a bright, light-hearted and colourful adventure through a fully-realised rendition of San Fransisco. As a result, the game feels more fun and enjoyable than the self-serious, grim affair of the original.

Watch Dogs 2 is a wonderful open-world game that deserves more credit in 2020.

4) Far Cry series

The Far Cry franchise has birthed some of the most open-ended game experiences to date, and the games have been better for it. While there are scripted missions that have players follow a certain path, there is a lot of free reins given to the player in the games.

The Far Cry games excel at giving players complete freedom in their approach to gameplay and combat. The first-person perspective adds a sense of immersion that puts the player right in the shoes of the protagonist.

In addition to fantastic gameplay, the games also manage to tell captivating stories throughout the campaign.

3) Saints Row series

The Saints Row series was unjustly labelled with terrible monikers such as "GTA clone", and it couldn't be further from the truth. The Saints Row franchise has an extremely unique identity of its own.

The series does not take itself too seriously and isn't afraid to break all boundaries of ridiculousness, with each successive release pushing it even further. From invading space and defending the Earth as the President of the US to battling enemies in a TRON-like simulation, there is something for everyone in Saints Row.

2) Just Cause series

If realism and authenticity are what players come to the GTA franchise for, then it is the exact inverse that works for the Just Cause franchise. The Just Cause series excels by giving players the necessary tools to cause the most amount of havoc.

The game's quality is expressed in terms of "explosions per minute", and every game in the series is a joyride from start to end. The open world is absolutely massive in Just Cause 3, and players have enough tools at their disposal to level entire armies.

1) Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs is perhaps the game experience closest to what fans of the GTA franchise have come to expect.

Sleeping Dogs possibly has one of the best combat systems in the genre, similar to the Arkham franchise, and a delightfully engaging story campaign. The game puts you in control of an undercover cop in Hong Kong who must bring down the Triads.

The game is simply one of the best open-world experiences one can have in 2020, and shouldn't be missed out on.