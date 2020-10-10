The GTA franchise- be it on PC, console or mobile- is one of the best game series in history. Many fans consider GTA San Andreas to be one of the better titles that Rockstar Games have produced for the franchise. Sure, GTA 5 has a lot of improvements from GTA San Andreas but the latter touched great heights at a time when videogames were still pretty rudimentary.

Even now, the nostalgia of playing GTA San Andreas is unmatched, and the game’s immersive experience has remained timeless.

The good thing is that there are a lot of similar games that feature open-world gameplay. They may not be exactly like GTA San Andreas but are very close to the standards set by it.

5 best open-world games like GTA San Andreas on Play Store

1) GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City (Image credits: FossBytes)

Since GTA Vice City is the predecessor to the genius of GTA San Andreas, it has a story and gameplay that feels quite similar to the latter. In fact, it was Tommy Vercetti’s saga of revenge in the streets of Vice City that paved the way for an even bigger and better experience in GTA San Andreas.

With tons of missions and all-too-familiar elements like car chases, police interference and money, Vice City is the perfect game to play when San Andreas isn’t an option.

Download the game here.

2) Gangstar New Orleans

Advertisement

Gangstar New Orleans (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Set in an open-world map of New Orleans, this installment of the Gangstar series shares a lot of similarities with GTA San Andreas. Players are free to explore the massive city at their leisure and can undertake a variety of missions.

Moreover, the game features tons of other elements such as the police, that’ll come after you as you venture deeper into the world of crime, and even Voodoo priests!

Download the game here.

3) MadOut2 BigCityOnline

MadOut2 BigCityOnline (Image credits: APKfab)

MadOut2 has often been dubbed as the Russian version of GTA San Andreas, since both games have a lot of common gameplay elements. However, MadOut2 has a distinct online multiplayer game mode that only became popular with GTA 5.

Advertisement

With a massive open world to explore and tons of cars to do the exploring in, MadOut2 is just as fun as any GTA game. The one thing that MadOut probably improves on is the realistic car physics, which adds to the immersive feel of the game.

Download the game here.

4) Payback 2

Payback 2 (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Payback 2 follows a streamlined campaign sort of storyline, featuring tons of great missions, ranging from street brawls, gang wars as well as car races.

The game is quite similar to GTA San Andreas as it focuses a lot on the criminal activities that the player will be required to undertake. However, the game does not restrict itself to just that and manages to include a lot of other game modes as well!

Download the game here.

5) Bully: Anniversary Edition

Bully: Anniversary Edition (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Advertisement

Rockstar Games released the Android version of Bully, their popular kid-friendly version of GTA, on their anniversary. The game follows the story of Jimmy Hopkins, who has to navigate and explore the campus of the Bullworth Academy as well as the surrounding city.

The game has the usual free-roam sort of gameplay and a non-linear campaign style so that players can pick and choose which missions to play.

Download the game here.