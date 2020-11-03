5 best open-world games like GTA V for low-end PCs

The GTA franchise brought the open world to the masses and introduced players to a whole new level of immersion in gaming as procedurally-generated worlds were replaced by a fully-realized and immersive cityscape that felt truly life-like. The series has gone on to become one of the most successful and influential game franchises of all time.

Having said that, the open-world genre is also home to a lot of other great games that deserve some love from the gaming community.

Here are some classics of the genre that will run without a hitch even on lower-end desktops or laptops.

5 best open-world games like GTA V to play on low-end PCs

1) Total Overdose

Over the years, Total Overdose has become somewhat of a cult classic and is one of the most deeply beloved games in the community. The game feels like a blend of John Woo and Robert Rodriguez movies, with a dash of the Wachowskis thrown in for good measure.

The game is a fun ride that is filled with ridiculous action and hilarious voice acting. The graphics can feel a bit dated but that shouldn't detract too much from the game experience.

Total Overdose might not be the polished AAA experience players have come to expect from games today but it is still one of the best and most charming games of its time.

2) Far Cry 2

Far Cry 2 is arguably the most authentic Far Cry experience in the franchise, and everything that came after this sequel was a watered-down version of the game. The game continuously ups the ante and challenges the player at every turn. The player would even need to consult a physical in-game map to navigate and will also have to take malaria injections periodically.

Far Cry 2 is as authentic as a shooter has ever been. Players are given a choice to play as a certain mercenary character at the start of the game, and the journey that follows is absolutely exhilarating. The game engine reacts extremely well to the player's actions, which makes the experience that much more immersive.

From dry vegetation catching fire naturally to guns jamming unexpectedly, Far Cry 2 will crush players with challenges and is absolutely loved for it.

3) Mafia

With the Definitive Edition crushing the market with impressive sales and bringing back a dearly beloved game from the past, it is a great time to dive back into the original Mafia game.

The game isn't open-world in the most traditional sense. Yet, the city can feel truly alive, more so than many conventionally open-world games. Mafia is an absolutely wonderful experience that never fails to impress the player.

Mafia was probably the best-looking game in the market for a very long time. The game is every bit as great as players might remember and for new fans, this is a great introduction to the Mafia franchise.

4) The Godfather

While the film might be an odd pick for a videogame adaptation, The Godfather: The Game is surprisingly great. The game follows the events of the movie, and the player character is deeply involved in the most pivotal moments of the story, making for some truly memorable game moments.

The Godfather does a great job of not just recreating moments from the movie but also introducing original moments and fascinating characters of its own. The gameplay can feel a bit clunky but it doesn't take away from the game that much.

The Godfather is quite possibly one of the best movie-licensed titles of all time, and one that is fun - even in 2020.

5) Fallout 3

As one of the best franchises in gaming of all time, players owe it to themselves to play at least one Fallout game. The fanbase seems to always hype up Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas as two of the best in the series and rightfully so.

Fallout 3 is an absolute joy to play as players have unprecedented levels of control over the game's narrative as each character's decision and impact has consequences. The gameplay is robust and works towards a singular focus: being both authentic as well as fun.

Fallout 3 is one of the best titles of all time, and players shouldn't miss out on this absolute classic.