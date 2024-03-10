5 best pay-to-win weapon skins in Apex Legends

Having the best pay-to-win weapon skins in Apex Legends will help you elevate your gameplay, providing you with an unparalleled advantage against enemy players. These pay-to-win weapon skins in Apex Legends are not centered on providing better weapon stats but rather on improved visual clarity, allowing you to land better shots in the game.

Iron sights in Apex are known to be terrible. However, a distinct selection of skins has some of the cleanest default sights, which will provide you with an advantage when using these weapons.

This article lists the five best pay-to-win weapon skins in Apex Legends. Read on for more details.

Death Ray Wingman, Kill Switch R-99, and other best pay-to-win weapon skins in Apex Legends

A majority of the best pay-to-win weapon skins in Apex Legends have been traditionally locked under the game's Battle Pass. Popular picks, such as the Heat Sink Flatline, Cutting Edge R-99, Zero Point R-99, and Precision Caliber Wingman, are no longer available for purchase.

This list names the most overpowered skins in Apex, which you can purchase using Crafting Metals or Apex Coins. The former can be collected by progressing through the game and opening up Apex Packs along the way.

1) Death Ray Wingman

Death Ray Wingman (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Wingman is the strongest pistol in the game. However, it features one of the worst iron sights in the game. To avoid this inconvenience, you can opt for the Death Ray Wingman skin, which is undoubtedly amongst the best pay-to-win weapon skins in Apex Legends.

The Death Ray and its recolored counterparts, i.e., The Sunburst, Red Rocket, Dismantler, and the Merciless Wing, provide players with the same cosmetic advantage.

Price: 1200 Crafting Metals / 1800 Apex Coins

2) Kill Switch R-99

Kill Switch R-99 skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment and YouTube/@Mok3ysnip3r)

The Kill Switch R-99 is one of the best pay-to-win skins available for this light-ammo SMG. Unlike its traditional weapon model, the Kill Switch features a more open iron-sight preview, offering players a better line-of-sight on their enemies with the R-99 SMG.

The Kill Switch also has certain recolored variants, which provide a similar advantage. These are Totally Gnarly R-99, The Unloader R-99, and the Outlands Avalanche R-99.

Price: 1200 Crafting Metals / 1800 Apex Coins

3) Teal Zeal Flatline

Teal Zeal Flatline (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Teal Zeal Flatline is one of the best pay-to-win weapon skins in Apex Legends. It shares a cosmetic appearance similar to that of the popular pay-to-win Battle Pass variants, Heat Sink and Heavy Metal.

Unlike the traditional closed-up iron sight pattern, the Teal Zeal offers a wider POV of what's in front, along with a cleaner reticle. It is in a league of its own when compared to other Flatline skins.

This skin is not available perennially in the store. If you're lucky, you'll find it appearing in your monthly store or possibly during a random Store Event.

Price: 1800 Apex Coins

4) Wild West 30-30 Repeater

Wild West 30-30 Repeater (Image via Respawn Entertainment and YouTube/@Mok3ysnip3r)

The Wild West 30-30 Repeater skin significantly cuts down on the chunky pieces of the weapon's body, providing players with a clean reticle. Players avoid using this Marksman weapon without an optic because of its crowded iron sights.

However, with the Wild West 30-30 Repeater and its other variant, The Bullet Train, you will see significant improvement in your aiming mechanic, making it one of the best pay-to-win weapon skins in Apex Legends.

These base Legendary Skins will be available in the craftable weapon skin tab for the 30-30 Repeater.

Price: 1200 Crafting Metals / 1800 Apex Coins

5) Lone Star Peacekeeper

Lone Star Peacekeeper (Image via Respawn Entertainment and YouTube/@Mok3ysnip3r)

The Lone Star Peacekeeper is a base Legendary cosmetic that players can craft from the default skin-crafting menu. Similar to the aforementioned weapons, this skin provides better optics, allowing players to deal accurate and fully choked shotgun pumps against the enemy.

The embedded image showcases the drastic difference between the Peacekeeper's base skin variant and the Lone Star, making it one of the best pay-to-win weapon skins in Apex Legends.

Price: 1200 Crafting Metals / 1800 Apex Coins

