5 best R-301 skins in Apex Legends (2024)

Getting your hands on the best R-301 skins in Apex Legends is imperative if you enjoy using the powerful light-ammo assault rifle (AR). The R-301 feeds on light ammunition and has a great damage output concerning its fire rate. It is easy to use and versatile. This weapon excels at close-mid-range encounters, and with the right attachments, you can easily shred down squads.

This article lists five of the best R-301 skins in Apex Legends that you can use in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 best R-301 skins in Apex Legends that you can use in 2024

1) Ghostly Graveyard

Ghostly Graveyard (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Ghostly Graveyard is one of the best R-301 skins in Apex Legends. It was released with the game's Flight or Fright event in Season 3.

The Ghostly Graveyard makes an occasional appearance in the game's official store. Keep an eye out for its arrival during Halloween in 2024. If it does pop up on the official store page, you will be able to get your hands on the skin for 1800 Apex Coins.

2) Blue Surge

Blue Surge (Image via Respawn Entertainment and x.com/HYPERMYSTx)

Released as part of the Chromatic Surge bundle during Weapons Recolor Shop in April 2023, the Blue Surge is held in high regard by the community. It features a clean design aesthetic, attracting players who prefer a minimalistic design for their weapon skins.

We speculate that the Blue Surge will resurface around April 2024. If you want to get your hands on this skin, you might have to spend 6700 Apex Coins if it pops up as a bundle. If not, it will cost you 1800 Apex Coins.

3) Trophy Collector

Trophy Collector (Image via Respawn Entertainment and youtube.com/@inspectshow)

The Legendary Hunt Event of 2019 released the Trophy Collector skin for the R-301. The cosmetic is hailed as one of the rarest and best R-301 skins released to date. It has surfaced in the official store every year, and we expect it to return during the Summer of 2024.

The Trophy Hunter skin will cost 1250 Apex Coins if sold as a standalone item. However, this cosmetic has been previously released as part of the Legendary Hunt bundle, which costs 6000 Apex Coins.

In case you're presented with the latter, you'll get access to skins for the following Legends and weapons upon purchasing the bundle:

Caustic (Legend) Mirage (Legend) Wraith (Legend) Pathfinder (Legend) Lifeline (Legend) Octane (Legend) Bangalore (Legend) Spitfire (Weapon) Flatline (Weapon) R-301 (Weapon)

4) Pure Performance

Pure Performance (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Pure Performance skin was released with Season 6's Aftermarket Collection Event. It was initially featured as a standalone skin for the AR. However, its future reappearances came in the form of a bundle.

The Pure Performance, which is considered one of the best R-301 skins in Apex Legends, was initially sold for 1800 Apex Coins. However, as it coupled with a Wattson skin to form the 'Wired for Speed' bundle, its price tag was readjusted to 2150 Apex Coins.

5) Amethyst Apathy

Amethyst Apathy (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Release as part of the Amethyst bundle in Season 10, the Amethyst Apathy rose to popularity because of its minimalist aesthetic. Before the launch of the Blue Surge skin for the AR, the Amethyst Apathy was the preferred cosmetic choice for players who desired a minimalistic R-301 skin.

This skin will cost 2150 Apex Coins since it has always resurfaced as a bundle in the official Apex Store. If it is sold as a standalone cosmetic, we speculate it will be priced at 1800 Apex Coins since it is a Legendary rarity skin.

That's all there is to know about the five best R-301 skins in Apex Legends for 2024. For more Apex news and guides, check these links below:

