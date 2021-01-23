Not every Electric Pokemon is a fan-favorite like Pikachu. Some are widely regarded as the worst the franchise has to offer.

Even though this typing is flooded with great popular Pokemon like Pikachu, Jolteon, and Raichu, there are still Electric Pokemon that people don't like very much. This article will explore the shockingly bad Electric Pokemon.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

5 most disliked Electric Pokemon of all time

#5 - Arctozolt

Image via iMore.com

The fossil Pokemon in Generation VIII were abominations. They took half of something and mashed it with another one. If these were in real life, it would be a mad scientist's experiment. Arctozolt is just one example of the fossils falling flat.

Some of the fossil Pokemon are fairly decent, but no one can argue they aren't ugly. The fish one is the worst, but it isn't an Electric Pokemon.

#4 - Alolan Golem

Image via Pokemon Wiki

One day Pokemon decided to revamp a bunch of the Kanto Pokemon, and decided to make Golem a power plug with a mustache. Why the facial hair though? It just makes Golem look weird. The typing is cool, but that's about all it has going for it.

#3 - Charjabug

Image via tonsoffacts.com

Okay, so the Charjabug race was kind of cool, but not cool enough to keep it away from this list. Charjabug is just a lame middle evolution of a really well designed Pokemon, Vikavolt.

Unfortunately for Charjabug, it's just a lame Pokemon with nothing really going for it. Taking a jab at boring cocoon Pokemon is a low blow, but still, this one just doesn't have many fans.

#2 - Pincurchin

Image via Zerochan

It makes sense that some Pokemon have to be based after something so boring like a sea urchin. But come on, a sea urchin, really? Pokemon gets a lot of flack for some designs, like an ice-cream cone, but this is just a bad idea.

Pokemon can't make dragons and dinosaurs only, but a sea urchin though? That's really the only bad thing about Pincurchin. It's actually an interesting Pokemon, but design-wise it's just boring.

#1 - Stunfisk

Image via Pokemon

Once again, bland and boring. At least Stunfisk got a cool Galarian-form as a beartrap, though. However, it's not enough to redeem this thing. Maybe an evolution would push it off this list, but that wasn't enough for Charjabug.

Stunfisk just has nothing going for it, it's pretty useless in battle and design-wise is very boring. Game Freak, please give this an evolution, maybe a stingray or something? That would certainly bump Stunfisk's popularity up a couple notches.