5 most diverse open-world games

Gamers quickly pick up on filler or copy-pasted content in video games. Developers have to work harder than ever to meet their demands. Diversity is a big factor in these games.

Meeting fan expectations is not enough anymore, and developers are looking at newer ways to make things such as world design, traversal, and difficulty.

Games are designed with cutting-edge technology and talented artists who make video game worlds that imitate reality. Some of the best open-world games have cinematics and visuals, sending most film studios a run for their money.

Gaming has never been more exciting than it is now, and here are five of the most diverse open-worlds that players can find in video games.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Five of the most diverse open-worlds in video games today

1) Death Stranding

From visionary game developer Hideo Kojima, creator of the Metal Gear Solid series, comes an innovative and breathtaking experience. Death Stranding has been praised for its unique narrative and story.

Death Stranding takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where players must reach out to the remnants of humanity and attempt to rebuild society. Encountering dangers along the way, players must rely on their technology and stealth to make sure they reach their goal in the vast and desolate open-world.

On a technical level, the game looks astonishing. A premier open-world experience and taking a step forward in world design, Kojima and his team have made every detail of their world look polished and crisp.

Different regions have different weather effects. Rain is tied into the gameplay as staying out in it can result in equipment being damaged or signal that enemies are close by.

The sound design is crisp and vivid. As players enter new regions, they are greeted with a song that ties in perfectly with the world design.

The Strand-type open-world game has few aspects of multiplayer as players can build structures in the world, and other players can see and use those structures provided they are playing online.

Death Stranding feels like a next-generation open-world masterpiece, and with the Director’s Cut out on all platforms, there is another reason to add it to the library.

2) Subnautica: Below Zero

Another entry on this list from 2019, Subnautica: Below Zero, features some of the best-looking visuals for an open-world survival game to date. Subnautica: Below Zero is a sequel to the hit 2014 title Subnautica, developed and published by Unknown Worlds Entertainment.

The game follows the player character who has come to an alien planet to investigate her sister’s untimely death. Like the prequel, Subnautica: Below Zero has an alluring mystery surrounding it that makes players dive deeper into the depths of Planet 4546B, quite literally.

Subnautica: Below Zero has a giant open-world with diverse biomes scattered throughout. As players explore the seemingly abandoned planet, they are greeted with some of the most jaw-dropping visuals. Exploring the ocean, gathering supplies, and building shelters are basic things to do in Subnautica.

With every biome comes different dangers as giant sea monsters and other threats keep players looking over their shoulders. Coming up on an underwater cliff and seeing the darkness of the depths is sure to send chills to any player.

Subnautica: Below Zero is best enjoyed with headphones, and its vast scale will make players feel tiny in comparison.

3) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Number three on this list is a fan favorite. Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been loosely defined as an unofficial “DLC” to the hit 2018 open-world game Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The story follows the young Miles Morales, who has to step up and be the new Spider-Man in Peter’s absence. The game has a smaller playtime than the original, but it still feels like a full Spider-Man experience.

With Miles Morales as the new Spider-Man in New York City, players access new powers and skills unique to Miles’ Spider-Man. With an original story, the game explores Miles’ struggles and challenges in being a hero. The game features a ton of unique unlockable costumes that Miles’ can put on for every occasion.

When it was first released in 2018, Spider-Man quickly took the market by storm with its one-of-a-kind open-world. Miles Morales takes a step further by making the world more polished and unique to explore in classic web-swinging Spider-Man style.

Enemies and side missions are scattered throughout, making the world seem more populated with things to do. Pedestrians will sometimes ask Spidey to take a selfie if they are close by.

Perched from the pinnacle of the Empire State Building and looking down at the Manhattan skyline has never felt so good. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a must-play open-world for any gamer.

4) No Man’s Sky

When looking at space survival and exploration games, there is only one title that takes the cake. No Man’s Sky is a fantastic procedurally generated experience that is set in the vastness of the universe.

Players wake up on an alien planet with a foggy memory of who they were. A crashed ship lies in the vicinity, and supplies are dwindling. Players must find a way to repair their boat and then into the emptiness of space.

While exploring the seemingly infinite worlds, players are greeted with alien lifeforms, vast ruins of ancient civilizations, fossil records from millions of years ago, and much more.

Players can trade commodities, buy ships to meet requirements, or because it just looks good, build a base, and manage settlements.

The game does receive frequent updates. Adding more ships, missions, and character interactions. The team at Hello Games is always looking for better ways to optimize their open-world game, and they have done an impressive job thus far.

With a vast multiplayer community, players are always eager to lend a hand to those in need. No Man’s Sky is one of the best space exploration open-world games and has earned a spot on this list.

5) God of War

One of the more linear entries on this list, 2018's God of War is a fantastic RPG experience with a rich story. Tying into the events of God of War 3, the story follows Kratos and his son conquering the harsh Nordic landscape to honor his Kratos' wife.

The narrative storytelling of the game is refreshing as the series turns to more human stories set in the backdrop of godlike beings.

2018's God of War has added a ton of new mechanics that enable different styles of play. Most notably, the Leviathan Axe. Fighting various enemies and monsters from the Norse mythology, players have to have quick timing and reflexes to reach their goals.

God of War has a lot of side content with unlockables and exciting plot lines that keep players engaged.

God of War's unique Norse setting sets it apart from other open-world games. The setting feels refreshing and awe-inspiring. The open-world isn't the largest, but it is packed with unique secrets and puzzles that keep players guessing for hours. With God of War now available on PC, it is accessible to almost everyone.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar