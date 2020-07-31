5 games with bigger open-worlds than GTA 5

GTA 5 has, without a doubt, one of the fascinating open-world maps in all of gaming. The GTA franchise has been extremely instrumental in making the open-world genre the industry mammoth that it is today.

All the games in the series have had massive open-worlds that set the industry-standard at the time of their release. Rockstar not only went with a significantly larger map in GTA V, but also filled it with more activities and exciting detail to make it feel denser.

After all, size isn't the only thing that is directly related to the player's enjoyment of the game. An open-world must encourage exploration, must be filled with interesting content and provide an incentive for exploration.

Here are some games that have bigger open-world maps than GTA 5.

Five games with bigger open-worlds than GTA 5 (31 Miles²)

5) Fallout 4 (43 Miles²)

One of Bethesda's most valued franchise, Fallout games have always been a subject of adoration from the gaming community, until Fallout 76. However, Fallout 4 was an absolutely massive undertaking by the studio.

The previous Fallout games had also featured a massive apocalyptic open-world, but Fallout 4 goes the extra mile in comparison to everything the series did in terms of size of the open-world.

Advertisement

4) Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag (55 Miles²)

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag came at a time when the players had begun to suffer from Assassin's Creed fatigue. The fanbase cited issues regarding the company's annual release structure, and as a result, games did not receive the proper time in development.

However, Ubisoft pleasantly surprised everyone by releasing perhaps the best game in the series with Black Flag. Black Flag's open-world is absolutely massive, and only a few games can ever evoke a sense of exploration than Ubisoft's pirate adventures.

3) The Witcher 3 (84 Miles²)

The Witcher 3 does a lot of things right and is quite possibly one of the best games ever made. A large part of why the game is so great is the open-world of The Witcher 3.

Rather than following the traditional open-world structure, The Witcher 3 has three different open-world areas that combine to form one massive open-world.

Size isn't the only thing impressive about the open-world, as it is rich with content, and the player can spend massive hours simply exploring everything the world has to offer.

2) Just Cause 3 (400 Miles²)

A game as explosive as Just Cause 3 does require a huge map and the game delivers in spades when it comes to boasting of one of the largest maps in the history of gaming.

The game is absolutely stunning to look at, at least until several buildings don't burst into flames as a direct result of the player's actions. The tropical paradise of Just Cause 3 is massive and just begging for the player to blow things up.

1) The Crew (1,900 Miles²)

One of the most significant selling points of Ubisoft's The Crew was the fact that it boasted of one of the biggest open-worlds ever seen in gaming. The game lived up to its hype in terms of size of the open-world.

While the game itself is decent at best, its massive open-world is simply one of the most impressive feats in all of gaming.