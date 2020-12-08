5 games from Rockstar like GTA 5 that deserve an Android version

The mobile game industry seems to have taken off in a huge way, and games like PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile have been instrumental in establishing mobile devices as a legitimate platform for gaming.

The space that was previously held by handheld consoles such as the PS Vita or PSP has now been taken over by Android and iOS devices. Even AAA publishers like Rockstar Games have taken notice of the trend and have brought over several games from their catalogue to mobile games.

This provides a great way for older titles to find new life by being ported over to a relatively new platform for gaming. Rockstar Games have an impressive catalogue of games that deserve to make a comeback and to be introduced to an entirely new audience today.

5 games from Rockstar Games like GTA 5 that deserve an Android version

1) The Warriors

The Warriors is considered one of the greatest cult-classics of the modern era of movies and has a special place in fans' hearts. The movie captured a sense of rebellion and pure anarchy that resonated with a wide audience.

Its game adaptation, published by Rockstar Games, received similar acclaim and is considered one of the best videogame adaptations of a movie. The Warriors videogame is a brawler that will definitely be successful on mobile phones as the platform is well-suited to the genre.

The game deserves to make a comeback, and the mobile game platform provides the perfect way to do so.

2) Red Dead Revolver

The Red Dead franchise might have taken off like it did only with 2010's Red Dead Redemption but it has its roots in 2004's Red Dead Revolver. While the game has very little to do with the rest of the series, it is certainly not a game without value.

Red Dead Revolver might not be as polished as most of Rockstar's work, but it will definitely make for a quality mobile game. The Red Dead tag alone is enough reason for the game to stand a chance to be a success on the platform.

Players will undoubtedly love to explore the roots of the franchise that they have come to love today.

3) Manhunt

While the GTA franchise was terrorizing media and parent groups across the globe, Manhunt stirred up quite the reaction. The game was every bit as gory as it was marketed and certainly makes for a distinctly disturbing playthrough.

The game might lack polish in certain key areas but it makes for quite the departure from Rockstar's usual satirical tone in games like GTA. Manhunt is dark, creepy and thoroughly entertaining and can make for a successful mobile game.

While Manhunt doesn't have the most pristine of reputations, it is definitely a game that is worth revisiting today.

4) Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories

Seeing as GTA Vice City Stories was originally released exclusively for handheld consoles, it is a mystery as to why the game hasn't been ported over to mobile yet. The game is the perfect candidate as many users did not get the chance to play it when it was initially released.

A GTA game that players might not have played before is quite an appealing prospect for players and is about as a sure-shot in gaming as one can ask for.

5) Midnight Club

Rockstar Games have dabbled in racing games with Midnight Club, and the mobile platform provides for an interesting experience. The motion controls of mobile phones make for quite the racing game experience, making the perfect case for a comeback for Midnight Club on the platform.

Midnight Club had all the potential to rival the likes of Need for Speed, and a comeback on mobile phones would certainly help the series come back into the spotlight in a big way.