5 Indian games like GTA on Android

The GTA franchise has been so legendary in terms of its popularity that it is of no surprise that more than a few developers worldwide have tried to recreate similar games. There are several clones of GTA, for both PC/console as well as mobile platforms.

No wonder that Indian developers haven’t given up on the opportunity of creating GTA clones either. If you haven’t come across these surprisingly interesting copies of GTA on Play Store yet, then maybe it’s time to try them now.

In this article, we take a look at Indian alternatives of GTA that are available on Android so that you can try playing them the next time you feel crazy and adventurous.

Five Indian games like GTA on Android

1) Sarkar Infinite

Image credits: APKPure.com

Sarkar Infinite is an Indian game that borrows plenty of elements from the gameplay of GTA. Sarkar is based on the famous Tamil movie, Sarkar, starring the actor Thalapathy Vijay, who is also the model for the game’s protagonist.

The title follows the story of Vijay as he fights off corruption and takes it upon himself to clean his city up. And if there’s one thing we all know and love about South Indian cinema, it is the wacky action. Sarkar Infinite builds on that premise and features an excellent melee combat interface as well as character customization. The action, paired with the open-world, makes it a great alternative to GTA.

Advertisement

Download here.

2) Bhai The Gangster

Image credits: APKPure.com

Indian gangsters are often denoted as “Bhai”, and that goes for this Indian clone of GTA as well. Bhai the Gangster follows the story of the protagonist, a retired mobster who steps back into the world of crime to exact revenge on the man who killed his lover.

The game features a Bollywood-style sage that strings the gameplay together. With Hindi dialogues and an open-world that features all the typical Indian things like a pani puri stand, Bhai the Gangster is the perfect game to play for people who would love an Indian spin on GTA.

Last but not least, the player can also take up three-wheeler auto-rickshaw missions, giving an entirely new meaning to Grand Theft ‘Auto’.

Download here.

3) Being SalMan

Image credits: APKFab

Who better to craft a game than the most prominent action superstar of Bollywood, Salman Khan? This Indian title takes the movies and characters of Khan and merges them with the style of gameplay made popular by GTA.

You can play as any of the famous characters played by Salman in his movies and explore multiple different locations and maps. Each new map features exciting new levels and missions to pass. Combat — both melee and with guns — is a big part of the gameplay. All in all, Being SalMan is the perfect alternative to GTA for Indian gamers who are fans of both the game and the actor.

Download here.

4) Bhai The Gunda

Image credits: APKPure.com

Another clone of GTA featuring Indian gangsters, Bhai the Gunda is a copy of GTA San Andreas, but with less impressive graphics. The game is set in Mumbai, which has been adapted into an open-world map that can be explored by the player at will.

Stealing cars, driving around, killing random pedestrians, shooting at rival gangs, as well as running from the police are all features that this game has taken from GTA.

You can even use a jet-pack to fly around and navigate through the streets of Mumbai. Moreover, the game also has a hilarious Indian version of ‘Wasted’ when you lose a life while playing.

Download here.

5) Indian Chor Police

Image credits: APKPure.com

A game about gangsters and cops, Indian Chor Police adopts a lot of elements from the gameplay of GTA, but with you as the police instead of the gangster. The protagonist is a rogue cop who has taken up the task of cleaning up the streets of Delhi, Mumbai, and Punjab.

The game will have you exploring several new maps and locations as well as undertaking over 30 different missions to progress through the story. Lastly, the title has a decent amount of weapons to take on the gangsters and criminals that you’ll be protecting the city from.

Download here.