5 major announcements expected in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream is set to commence globally on May 9, 2025. Trailblazers appear excited for the live broadcast, as the developers will make several announcements during the program. While some players have been speculating about what they will be, others seem uncertain.

Ad

For those curious, this article lists five announcements that HoYoverse will make during the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change without prior notice.

5 announcements players can expect from the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 special program livestream

1) New characters and banners

Ad

Trending

Like most updates, several new and old characters are expected to be available in the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 patch. Among them, Hyacine and Cipher are the new 5-star units confirmed to become available during the update. However, the HSR version 3.3 rerun banners have not been officially revealed. Usually, the devs announce them during the live broadcast.

Various HSR version 3.3 leaks hinted that The Herta and Aglaea could receive a rerun banner during the patch. Hence, players who missed out on any of the abovementioned units will now be able to get a second chance.

Ad

2) Brand-new maps

Like the ongoing patch, the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream is expected to reveal new areas/maps. Since the upcoming story/Trailblaze Mission will likely be tied to the said area, gamers might need to complete the quest first to explore these places.

Like most maps, the upcoming one is expected to feature various exploration mechanics and treasure chests. Trailblazers can open these chests to obtain a decent amount of Jades in version 3.3. Besides chests, players can also expect various Nymphs and Scrapegoat puzzles scattered across the area.

Ad

3) Limited-time events

Ad

During every special program livestream, the hosts announce the upcoming events of the patch, and the forthcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.3 broadcast is no exception. Like most patches, a major/flagship event is expected to be revealed. These serve as primary sources of obtaining Stellar Jades.

Here are some events that will likely be announced during the HSR 3.3 livestream, according to leaks from Sakura Haven:

Legend of the Galactic Baseballer

Trace ‘n’ Drift

Ad

4) New Echo of War (weekly boss)

Another announcement players can expect from the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 special program livestream is the new weekly boss. When the Closed Beta of the said patch started, leakers revealed some pictures of the new boss that will be introduced to gamers in the upcoming patch.

Since HoYoverse usually lets players fight a major boss in the update’s story mission before turning it into a weekly boss/Echo of War domain, the publisher is expected to do the same.

Ad

5) New Relic sets

Ad

Apart from the brand-new characters, HoYoverse is expected to announce two Relic sets during the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 live telecast. Since these sets have already been leaked by reliable leakers, such as HomDGCat, most players already know what the gear sets are capable of.

Like most Relics, the two new sets will be added to the Cavern of Corrosion tab, and gamers can farm them by consuming Trailblaze Power. The new Relic sets are:

Ad

Wavestrider Captain

Warrior Goddess of Sun and Thunder

For more articles on Honkai Star Rail, check the following section out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.