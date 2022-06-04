5 most powerful perks in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded (and 5 that are not so great)

Perks in Call of Duty Warzone are an important part of the player's kit. It gives them the edge they require on the battlefield and helps them achieve better results. In Warzone, there are 21 perks to choose from, but not all of them are worth picking. Moreover, a lot of these perks were originally designed for Modern Warfare.

Since Season 3 Reloaded launched, the game's meta has shifted quite a bit, and this mid-season refresh brought a lot of adjustments to weapons and other aspects of the game. A few perks have also seen changes.

This article will list five perks essential for players in Warzone season 3 Reloaded and five that absolutely aren't.

Five best perks in Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

1) E.O.D

The E.O.D perk helps the player take less damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire. E.O.D is also an excellent choice for aggressive players to put in the first slot. A reduction in damage taken from explosives is a great advantage to have following the lethal-equipment buff.

Story continues below ad

When camping and holding down a building for a longer period, E.O.D is very useful as such areas are likely to get bombarded by grenades and other explosive projectiles.

However, players should note that this perk will not save them from Killstreak explosions, and it might not be useful at all if players do not come into contact with any explosives throughout their game.

That said, this perk remains an essential item as it gives the player an extra fighting chance when facing enemies who fancy explosions.

2) Overkill

Story continues below ad

The Overkill perk allows the player to carry two primary weapons, which easily makes this perk one of the best to use. This perk can help players when they are in need of both long-ange and short-range options. And although the Warzone arsenal has some decent sidearms, it is just better to be able to equip two primary weapons, especially if you're a sniper user. This perk makes things easy for such players as they can use an SMG along with a super-long-range rifle.

If a player is not particularly into using two primaries, it might be a better option for them to try out other perks that suit their needs.

3) Amped

Story continues below ad

The Amped perk allows players to swap weapons and reload rocket launchers much faster. This perk is mostly favored by aggressive Warzone players who run into gunfights as if doing anything else would make the world implode.

If you're a player who likes combat and engages in the same multiple times in a game, this perk can be a life saver when the bullets run out, and you have to change weapons.

However, this might not be the best choice for players who like to use sniper rifles from afar as other perks are better suited to that kind of play.

4) Tempered

Story continues below ad

The Tempered perk allows a player to refill their armor plates with just two plates instead of three. Tempered is seeing more use in Season 3 Reloaded than it previously did. After the inclusion of the Ghost nerf, players are leaning towards other perks since it has changed the game's meta quite a bit. And that is why this particular perk is becoming increasingly popular.

This perk greatly helps players win gun fights as regeneration of armor takes little time and is more efficient with this perk active.

5) Restock

Story continues below ad

The Restock perk allows players to recharge their equipment in 25 seconds. This perk received a buff, bringing the recharge time from 50 seconds to 25. A popular strategy used with this perk involves equipping Snapshot grenades and using them repeatedly.

If the player uses a lot of their equipment in combat, Restock is one of the best perks.

Five perks that are not so good in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

1) Battle Hardened

Story continues below ad

Battle Hardened is a perk that reduces the strength of enemy flash, stun, and EMP grenades along with gas effects. While some players might prefer using such a perk, this one isn't advantageous as some of the perks mentioned on the previous list. This is mostly because the scenarios in which this perk can come in handy don't present themselves often in the game.

2) Pointman

The Pointman perk allows a player to earn more money from completing missions in Warzone, and this applies to the player's entire team.

Story continues below ad

Though there are surely some players using this perk, it's not really useful compared to various other perks in the game that can actually help players win games.

3) Ghost (nerfed)

Ghost used to be one of the most used perks in Warzone. It allowed players to stay undetected by Radar Drones, UAVs, and Heartbeat sensors. But sadly, the recent nerf only let's the perk work if the player is moving, making it an unnecessary pick for campers.

Story continues below ad

That said, it can still be used by players who wish to stay undetected while on the move. However, the game has better perks to suit a more movement-oriented play style.

4) Shrapnel

The Shrapnel perk grants the player the ability to spawn with an extra piece of lethal equipment, which is mostly useless. An extra piece of lethal equipment might sound like a lot on paper, but in-game, it can just be looted. The perk is not the most essential to have, considering the current meta.

Story continues below ad

5) Tune Up

Tune Up is somewhat a useful perk, given it lets the player revive downed teammates faster. The only thing dragging this perk into the mud is it only increases the speed by 25 percent.

Revives can be done in various ways using other utilities, and honestly, going with this one is not the best decision since there are other perks in Warzone that may provide better utility than Tune Up.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far