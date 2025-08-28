5 reasons to get Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail

Cerydra is the newest 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail who treads on the Harmony Path. This means she excels in buffing her allies, especially DPS units. When paired with the right damage dealer, the team can easily clear the most challenging endgame activities. Since Cerydra is a new character, players might wonder whether they should add her to their collection.We will discuss five reasons to pull for Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail.Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.Exploring the 5 reasons why you should get Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail1) Extremely easy to buildBest Relic set for Cerydra (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)One of the main reasons to get Cerydra in the second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 is how easily Trailblazers can build the character. Usually, players spend a lot of time farming Relics and Planar Ornaments and looking for the perfect one with the right stats for a character.Since Cerydra is a Harmony character and scales with ATK, players need to farm Relics featuring the aforementioned stat. Hence, farming gear and building this unit is far easier than building other characters in HSR.2) Best support for PhainonPhainon in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)Among all the meta-defining DPS characters, Phainon thrives in most endgame content. His kit is quite unique, dealing an exceptional damage with his Skill. Since Cerydra can easily boost his Skill’s damage with her abilities, she will be the best support character for Phainon.Moreover, Cerydra assists Phainon to gain Coreflames quickly, allowing him to trigger his Ultimate and transform into Khaslana. When the latter is in his Ultimate form, all of his attacks are considered as Skill, allowing Cerydra to fully unleash the Destruction unit’s full potential.3) Cerydra is meta-defining and will continue to be oneCerydra in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)Currently, a variety of team compositions featuring a considerable number of characters dominate Honkai Star Rail’s meta. Among all, a decent amount of them primarily deal damage through their Skill, such as Phainon, Anaxa, and potentially Archer.After her debut, Cerydra will accompany these characters in various endgame activities and clear them. Since both Phainon and Anaxa are relatively new characters, they won’t get powercrept. Hence, Cerydra will continue to be a viable Harmony unit.4) Unique abilitiesWhile most Harmony characters in Honkai Star Rail specialize in granting buffs to their allies, Cerydra can also deal decent damage. What's more interesting is how her buffs work in HSR. Cerydra’s Skill is her primary buffing ability that can boost a single character’s ATK, Skill’s CRIT DMG, All-Type REN PEN, and more.Thanks to Cerydra’s Passive Talent, she can deal extra Wind damage whenever an ally with a certain buff attacks an enemy, similar to Robin.5) Exceptional VA lineupLastly, players can pull for Cerydra as she is voiced by a prominent lineup of VAs. One of the many reasons Trailblazers play this HoYoverse gacha title is to collect characters with exceptional voice actors.Cerydra is voiced by Takao Kanon in the game’s Japanese dub. She is known for her role in If It's for My Daughter, I'd Even Defeat a Demon Lord as Latina, Banished from the Hero’s Party as Rit, KonoSuba as Iris, and Noelle from Genshin Impact.For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:Best Saber build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreBest Archer build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreHonkai: Star Rail Archer teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsHonkai: Star Rail Saber teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsNew Honkai: Star Rail leaked endgame mode looks like Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught