5-star character tier list for Honkai Star Rail version 1.2

Honkai Star Rail was updated to 1.2 on July 19, 2023, and a couple of new characters came with it. Five-star characters have always been sought after to build the best team available. Blade is the latest five-star character added, along with a four-star character Luka. If players want to make a powerful team, they must consider the character's abilities and how they complement others.

Each character in this tier list has a unique skill set that makes them excel at different roles in their team. Not all five-star characters are made for dealing damage.

In this article, we will look at all five-star characters and rank them according to how they excel at their roles.

Honkai Star Rail 5-star character tier list for update 1.2

Tier List for Honkai Star Rail 1.2 (Image via TierMaker)

SS-Tier

Blade

Blade is the latest character released in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade is one of the new playable characters added in patch 1.2. He is a Wind character who follows the Destruction Path. When using his skill, Blade consumes his own HP and deals damage depending on the HP he consumes and his total HP. This is further enhanced when using his ultimate Blade sets his HP to 50% of his maximum HP and deals damage accordingly.

Blade needs to be paired up with a supporting character to protect him from enemy attacks as his Skill and Ultimate reduce his HP. He is a very powerful character who can demolish the enemy very easily.

Luocha

Luocha Splash art in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Luocha is an Imaginary character that follows the Abundance Path. He is one of the best support characters who can heal and keep the team alive. Luocha’s skill allows him to heal an ally scaling with his attack value. His ultimate deals damage and removes a buff from the enemy while granting him a stack of Abyss Flower.

Luocha can cast a field against his opponent when he gains two stacks of Abyss Flower. Any ally who attacks the enemies within that field restores their health. This makes Luocha an incredibly good support character who can keep his allies healed and remove any buffs on his enemies.

Bailu

Bailu is a five-star Lightning character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Bailu is an extraordinary healer from the lightning class that follows the Abundance Path. She can put a mark on allies that heal them when taking damage. Her Ultimate ability puts a special mark on her allies that can revive them once per battle on death.

Gepard

Gepard is a five-star Ice charcter in Honkai Stara Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Gepard is an Ice character following the Preservation Path. He Is an excellent tank character who can freeze his enemies with his skill and shield his allies with his ultimate ability. Gepard’s shield scales on his defense stat, so lightcones that increase his defense are preferable.

Bronya

Bronya is a supporting wind character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Bronya is the commander of the Silvermane Guards. She is a wind character that follows the Harmony Path. Bronya is a supporting character who focuses on buffing her allies' damage and can give them an extra turn. Her skill allows her to dispel a debuff from her ally and give them a damage buff, allowing that ally to get a turn instantly.

Her ultimate ability gives bonus damage and crit damage to all her allies. This makes Bronya one of the most powerful support characters.

Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf Is a Quantum Character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Silver Wolf is a Quantum character that follows the Nihility Path. She can apply the weakness of an ally type on the field to the enemy and reduce their overall weakness for two turns with her skill.

With her ultimate ability, Silver Wolf can reduce her target's defense for three turns while dealing massive damage to them. In the late game, enemy health and defense can scale a lot, and being able to reduce them makes Silver Wolf very desirable.

Welt

Welt is an Imaginary debuffer in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Welt is an Imaginary character that belongs to the Nihility Path. He can debuff his targets with his skill and slow them down while dealing decent damage. Welt’s ultimate ability imprisons his target and slows their action while reducing speed. He is highly valued as slowing enemies can result in his team getting turns faster and ending the fights quicker.

Seele

Seele Splash art in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Seele is a DPS character that deals massive single-target damage. She is a Quantum character belonging to The Hunt Path. Seele’s skill increases her speed and deals Quantum damage to her target. When she uses her ultimate ability, she enters the buffed state and deals huge single-target damage to her target.

S-Tier

Clara

Clara is a Tanky DPS character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Clara is a Physical character that belongs to the Destruction Path. Her kit revolves around counter damage. When an enemy targets Clara, her passive triggers and deals counter damage while marking the enemy. Using her skill, Clara damages all the enemies on the field and hits the marked target a second time.

When Clara uses her ultimate ability, it reduces her damage taken and enhances her counterattack damage that does splash damage to 2 additional enemies. Clara is a very good tank character who excels in DPS due to her Counter damage mechanic.

Yanqing

Yanqing is a five-star DPS character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Yanqing is an Ice character who follows The Hunt Path. His skill damages a single target and activates Soulsteel Sync, making it less likely for him to be targeted by an enemy. When Yanqing uses his ultimate, it increases his crit rate, and if Soulsteel Sync is active, it grants additional crit damage to him while doing good damage to an enemy.

Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan is a lightning DPS character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Jing Yuan is a Lightning character who belongs to Erudition Path. His skill and ultimate ability deal damage to all enemies and increase the action of the Lightning Lord. Lightning Lord is a follow-up attack that deals damage according to the action count it received from Jing Yuan’s skills.

A-Tier

Himeko

Himeko is the only five-star Fire character available in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Himeko is the only Fire character in patch 1.2 and belongs to the Erudition Path. Her skill deals fire damage to her primary target and additional damage to an adjacent target. Homeko’s Ultimate ability damages all enemies and restores some energy to her for each enemy defeated.