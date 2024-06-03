5 teams to look out for in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League (EMEA)

With ALGS underway, the Apex community must be wondering about the top five teams to look out for in ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League. A total of 30 teams are participating in this prestigious tournament to secure their ticket to the Split 2 playoffs by placing in the top eight positions. As the tournament progresses, we are getting close to knowing the names of the lucky qualifiers. Popular teams like Aurora Gaming, GoNext Esports, and Gaimin Gladiators are slightly ahead, while some teams are yet to show their true potential.

Therefore, ahead of the ALGS Y4 Split 2 playoffs stage, this article will contain a list of certain teams to look out for in ALGS Pro League 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Aurora Gaming, GoNext, Alliance, and other teams to look out for in ALGS Y4 Split 2 Pro League EMEA region

Before ALGS Year 4 Split 2 Pro League closes its curtain fully, below is a list of the best teams to look out for in ALGS:

1) Aurora Gaming

Aurora Gaming Apex Squad (Image via X)

Aurora Gaming is an esports organization based in Serbia. The former winner of ALGS Y4 Split 1 Pro League EMEA and ALGS 2022 Split 1 Pro League EMEA, it is definitely one of the best teams to look out for in ALGS Split 2. Under 9impulse’s captaincy, the team has done quite well for the last couple of months in the EMEA scene. The Serbian org has two M&K players, while Hardecki is the controller player.

Last year, the EMEA ALGS 2024 Split 1 winner implemented the Lifeline meta and showed utter dominance in the vast arena of the battle royale. Similar to last year, they are most likely to qualify for the playoffs in the top 3 position.

2) GoNext Esports

Hailing from Greece, GoNext Esports is an esports organization participating in the ALGS 2024 Split 2 with a fairly new Apex roster. Judging from their performance, they are surely one of the best teams to look out for in ALGS Year 4 Split 2. Under K4shera’s captaincy, the team is doing just fine. Meanwhile, the coordination between Slab and KaishiHaa seems unstoppable.

Following the conclusion of two matches of round 2, this ALGS 2023 EMEA LCQ winner is currently in second place. Hence, they are most likely to make it to the playoffs.

3) Alliance

Alliance Apex Squad (Image via X)

Alliance is an esports organization from Sweden and a partnered team with ALGS. The ALGS 2023 EMEA Split 2 winner has a good track record for being consistent throughout the tournament. After Yuki decided to take a break from the competitive scene, the team seemed to struggle in the Apex esports scene.

Despite Effect and unlucky, best known for their aggression in the maps, the team is still struggling in the ongoing tournament. However, judging from their experiences they’re most likely to come back in the upcoming rounds and secure a spot in the playoffs to one of the top five teams to look out for in ALGS 2024.

4) Gaimin Gladiators

Gaimin Gladiators is a popular esports organization from Canada, mostly popular as the dark horses of the Apex competitive scene. It’s one of the very few organizations that has played in both ALGS NA and EMEA qualifiers. However, they are yet to win anything big in the ALGS scene. lighT is the only M&K player in the team, doing well in keeping up with the other two controller players Lufka and Blasts.

Judging from their current performance, and position on the leaderboard, they are most likely to show consistency throughout the tournament and qualify for the playoffs as an underdog. Hence, they definitely make it to the list of teams to look out for in ALGS EMEA 2024 Split 2.

5) Natus Vincere

Natus Vincere, popularly known as NaVi is a Ukrainian organization, best known for its prowess in the whole esports scene. That includes games like CS2, Valoorant, Dota 2, Apex, and more. Hence, the list of best teams to look out for in ALGS EMEA Y4 Split 2 will not be complete without adding NaVi’s name. MaTaFe being the only M&K player, is doing a decent job IGLing the team towards their victory in the upcoming ALGS tournaments.

Although we haven’t seen any flashy plays from the Ukrainian side, similar to ALGS 2024 Split 1, the ex-ALGS Winner Circuit playoffs runner-up is most likely to make it to the upcoming Split 2 playoffs.

