5 times Mizkif got into feuds with other streamers and content creators

Matthew Rinaudo, popularly known as Mizkif, is one of the most popular American YouTubers and Twitch streamers at the moment. The OTK co-founder is known for his unique entertaining streams and enigmatic personality, garnering a massive fan following over the years. The 28-year-old Twitch superstar initially gained popularity for being IcePoseidon's videographer before he made waves as a Twitch streamer.

Rinaudo originally started out as a gaming streamer, who earned a reputation for playing a wide variety of games before becoming one of the most loved Just Chatting streamers on Twitch, even winning the Streamer Award for Best Just Chatting Streamer in 2022.

Despite his international fame and influence as a top content creator, Mizkif is no stranger to controversy. Across Rinaudo's illustrious career as a streamer, there have been multiple instances where his career was marked with controversies and feuds with other popular streamers and YouTubers.

5 times Mizkif has had a beef with other content creators

5) Trainwreckstv

One of the most controversial feuds from 2022 featured two Twitch behemoths going against each other in the form of Tyler "Trainwreckstv" and Mizkif. Funnily enough, the original controversy that started all of this had nothing to do with the aforementioned streamers.

After the disgraced streamer ItsSliker came clean about all the scamming allegations leveled against him by multiple users and high-profile creators, Zack "Asmongold" took to Twitter to share his opinions on the entire controversy.

Guy literally uses the platform to defraud dozens of people, streamers and viewers alike AND ADMITS IT



JiDion is still sitting a perma while Sliker gets to go live and laugh about actual crime



The tweet in question prompted Trainwrecks and Mizkif to get into a rather heated back-and-forth involving plenty of mud-slinging at a personal level, which resulted in Tyler eventually accusing Mizkif and his girlfriend Maya of actively participating in covering up s*xual assault.

The debate eventually reached a point when OTK had to temporarily suspend Mizkif until all allegations against him were fully investigated.

4) IcePoseidon

Ice_Poseidon @REALIcePoseidon Mizkif, I brought you into this world and now I'm taking you out Mizkif, I brought you into this world and now I'm taking you out https://t.co/5ZkDcB2jsA

A minor controversy that arose from CrazySlick and Adrianna Lee’s sexual assault controversy involved Matthew and his former friend and popular YouTuber Paul "IcePoseidon." While Matthew was initially reacting to Adrianna's Twitlonger, he admitted that whatever happened was indeed s*exual assault before quickly dismissing the matter, claiming that it wasn't a 'big deal.'

This prompted popular streamers and YouTubers, including IcePoseidon, to call out Matthew for downplaying the assault incident and asking Adrianna to help them make sure the incident doesn't reach the light of day. This was backed up by private DMs between Ice and Matthew, which revealed Matthew using racist and homophobic slurs.

3) GreekGodX

To say Matthew and Dimitri "GreekGodX" have had a complicated relationship might be an understatement. The two met in 2017 and quickly became friends, often collaborating and making appearances on each other's channels. Unfortunately, their relationship hit its very first roadblock when Dimitri made comments about Matthew's then-girlfriend, Maya, in one of his livestreams.

The two had a falling-out shortly after, which saw GreekGodX apologizing publicly on Twitter and on his livestream. The two seemed to have made up before they had another falling-out in 2020 when Dimitri was banned from Twitch for his use of racial slurs. It was during this time that their friendship experienced a sour patch after Matthew called Dimitri out for his behavior. Since then, Dimitri and Mizkif have butted heads on various occasions, with the most recent incident being in June 2022.

2) xQc

Matthew and Felix "xQc" had their first, and most notable, conflict and online beef in 2019 while the two participated in the charity stream event for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. During the livestream, xQc made comments about Matthew's ex-girlfriend, Maya, that he perceived as disrespectful.

Matthew responded by confronting xQc on stream, thereby escalating the argument to a point where both streamers exchanged insults and shouted at each other. Shortly after, both of them publicly apologized to each other and seemed to have buried the hatchet, with xQc even coming to the aid of Maya during the Slick-Lee controversy.

However, things boiled over once again in September 2022, when xQc claimed that a certain group of Austin, Texas-based streamers were "extremely hostile," without dropping any names. Despite not mentioning the streamers in question, it was generally assumed that he was talking about the members of OTK, which consists of Asmongold, Emiru, Esfand, Nmplol, and Mizkif.

In a now-deleted Twitch VOD, Matthew was quick to respond to questions from fans, which ultimately led to Mizkif stating that people were afraid to say anything against xQc as he was one of the biggest influencers on Twitch. This led to a lot more mud-slinging, with both streamers firing shots at each other in a feud that became one of the most notable beefs in 2022.

1) Kai Cenat

One of the most unexpected online feuds that anyone could foresee at the beginning of 2023, saw the most popular Twitch streamer, Kai Cenat, accuse Mizkif of being 'weird' and snitching on him to Twitch.

Mizkif earned himself a 24-hour ban on January 13 after watching content from a banned broadcaster known as GrossGore on a livestream. This irked the New Jersey native, who then contacted a Twitch representative to question his ban. After citing Kai Cenat as an example of streamers who have done the same, Kai streamed with IShowSpeed, who's currently banned on Twitch.

Kai then shared his opinions via his own stream, calling the entire incident "weird" and accusing Matthew of snitching on him to Twitch. The very next day, Mizkif publicly apologized on his livestream, where he admitted to snitching Kai out.

Despite all of his feuds and controversies, Mizkif remains a beloved figure within the streaming community and continues to grow his fan following on Twitch.

