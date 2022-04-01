5 times Pokimane had the internet hooked on to her in 2022

Pokimane is one of the most popular personalities on the internet, with millions of fans across all of her social media accounts who watch her streams, binge her YouTube videos, and interact with her tweets and Instagram posts. Her influence online is certainly one that's hard to match, with only a few other content creators having more popularity than her.

Despite barely being four months into 2022, Poki has been at the center of attention nearly a dozen times already. Whether it's her announcing a giveaway or being the center of a hate campaign, it's undeniable that she's been on the minds of many internet dwellers.

For this list, we'll look at five moments since the beginning of 2022 where Pokimane was in the public eye, for both good and bad reasons.

5 times the internet was hooked onto Pokimane in 2022

5) JiDion hate raid controversy

This was one of the first moments of the year where the internet couldn't stop talking about Pokimane. This drama was quite significant and grabbed a lot of attention since it featured another popular internet personality, JiDion. This all started when JiDion told his fans to go into Poki's chat and spam the message "L + Ratio," which essentially calls her a loser.

Following this intentional hate raid, JiDion was given an indefinite ban for his actions, which sent his fans into a frenzy. They left even more hateful comments on her posts, spammed her stream with "L + Ratio" as much as they could, and attacked her fans on Twitter.

To try and calm down his fans, JiDion made an apology that was posted to YouTube, which stated his actions were wrong, urging his fans to stop defending him. After the drama eventually died down, Poki and JiDion made a YouTube video together, further showing that the two have made amends with each other.

4) Feud with Ninja

This controversy immediately followed the former entry on the list, as the kickoff point was during the JiDion hate raid drama. It started when the popular streamer Ninja said on stream that he would try to help JiDion get his ban appealed, which Poki found distasteful.

After taking to her stream to discuss the topic in full, showing video evidence of Ninja saying he would help, Ninja's wife and manager contacted Pokimane in an attempt to silence her. She stated that Ninja had said nothing close to what she was claiming, adding that they would not apologize as they believed they did nothing wrong.

Following this, Ninja's manager sent messages threatening a defamation lawsuit against Poki to try and get her to stop sharing the evidence she had against Ninja, which Poki boldly claimed she was ready to take to court, if needed. The lawsuit was never filed, and Ninja's wife stepped down as manager shortly after the lawsuit threat.

While this drama never reached a solid conclusion, as Ninja is yet to officially comment on the situation, it seems that the two are happily avoiding each other as best as they can.

3) Twitch re-signing and car giveaway

At the end of January, Pokimane announced that she would be taking a break from streaming for just over a week since her 2 year Twitch contract had just expired, saying that she'll be returning for 'the next chapter' on February 8th.

pokimane @pokimanelol



i’ll see you guys February 8th for the next chapter much love to you all after a wild 2 years, my Twitch contract ends today 🥲i’ll see you guys February 8th for the next chaptermuch love to you all after a wild 2 years, my Twitch contract ends today 🥲i’ll see you guys February 8th for the next chapter ❤️ much love to you all

While many speculated that she could be hinting at moving to another platform for her streams, Poki announced that she would not only be returning to Twitch for the foreseeable future, but would also be giving away a brand new Tesla Model 3 along with a sum of money to cover the taxes of the vehicle.

pokimane @pokimanelol



instead of choosing between a red or purple car, I'M GIVING ONE AWAY



and as always, about that platform announcement...instead of choosing between a red or purple car, I'M GIVING ONE AWAYand as always, twitch.tv/pokimane about that platform announcement... instead of choosing between a red or purple car, I'M GIVING ONE AWAY 😎and as always, twitch.tv/pokimane 💜 https://t.co/UrTBpYgBvT

pokimane @pokimanelol



rules & details here! good luck

campaign.rtm.com/pokicar/rules.… i added up to $33,000 additional cash to help with the winner's taxes :)rules & details here!good luck i added up to $33,000 additional cash to help with the winner's taxes :)rules & details here! ⬇️ good luck 💜campaign.rtm.com/pokicar/rules.…

This certainly got both her fans and random Twitter users who wanted a free car to enter the giveaway, with the event having over 100k participants that entered to win. While the giveaway hasn't been spoken of much since the initial announcement, the winner may be announced within the near future, most likely in a video on Poki's YouTube channel.

2) Addressing her makeupless photo

During the JiDion-Ninja controversy, many haters of Pokimane spread a photo of the streamer without makeup around the internet, attempting to belittle her by sharing an unflattering photo. While she did her best to ignore the harassment, Poki caved in and posted a response on Twitter towards her haters, saying that the face haters were calling ugly makes more money than they will ever see in their lives.

pokimane @pokimanelol this face makes more money than you’ll ever see in your life this face makes more money than you’ll ever see in your life https://t.co/ZB1dtKexr8

This sparked a conversation amongst many Twitter users, where fans defended the post while haters attempted to further harass her over it. The photo has since stopped being used by the majority of haters, as the post showed that the image doesn't affect Poki like they hoped it would.

1) The DMCA ban

This event was the catalyst for the majority of the other entries on this list, as it was what initially sparked the feud between Jidion and Pokimane, which would lead to Ninja's involvement and the subsequent episodes of harassment she experienced.

The ban was handed to her at the peak of the 'react meta' on Twitch, where some of the biggest streamers like xQc, HasanAbi, Forsen, Disguised Toast, and dozens more watched popular TV shows on stream with their audience. However, when Pokimane tried her hand at the fad by watching the highly-praised animated show Avatar: The Last Airbender, she was handed a temporary ban for watching copyrighted content on stream.

pokimane @pokimanelol

see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream confirmed 48 hour suspension!see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream confirmed 48 hour suspension!see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream 😎

This was one of the first bans to be placed on streamers that were participating in the meta, which made it even more viral. The news quickly spread on Twitter, with many making jokes at the situation, criticizing her for her reckless behavior, or using the opportunity to bring up past controversies.

Her return stream after being unbanned was where JiDion started his hate raid, which led to an increase in harassment online following his ban and eventually Ninja's involvement. This one moment was what started off the first few controversy-filled months of the new year, making this undeniably the most important controversy Pokimane has had in 2022

It seems like Pokimane has been unable to escape controversy this year, and there are still 8 more months to go, which is plenty of time to take all the added attention she has received so far and use it to grow into an even bigger streamer.

Edited by Mayank Shete