There are many underrated games out there, spanning multiple genres like horror and action adventure. These titles may not always align with fan expectations, but they continue to offer rewarding experiences, even in the year 2024. This article lists five such forgotten treasures that are guaranteed to give you a satisfying gaming experience.

As 2024 unfolds, highly anticipated titles, such as the Silent Hill 2 remake, Rise of the Ronin, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, and Stalker 2, are on the horizon, though their release dates remain uncertain. In the meantime, players can immerse themselves in the following underrated games.

Mad Max and other underrated games you should play in 2024

1) Mad Max

There is no doubt that Mad Max belongs at the top of any compilation of underrated games. Developed by Avalanche Studios, the title serves as the official adaptation of the Mad Max movie franchise. The game offers a compelling narrative that has been executed so well that it sometimes feels as if the legendary director of the franchise, George Miller, himself had a hand in its creation.

One notable feature of Mad Max is the inclusion of an iconic vehicle from the film, the Magnum Opus, which players can customize.

In 2024, Mad Max undoubtedly deserves a fresh look, particularly for fans of the action-adventure genre who may have missed its charm at its launch.

2) Batman: Arkham Origins

While the Batman Arkham series stands out as one of the most beloved superhero game franchises, there's a particular gem that often goes unnoticed: Batman Arkham Origins. Developed by WB Games Montreal, this title boasts an engaging storyline that will keep you hooked until the very end.

The combat aspects and detective elements in Batman Arkham Origins are executed so well that players will genuinely feel like they've become the Caped Crusader by the end of the game. What is also noteworthy is the inclusion of iconic DC characters, such as Deadshot, Bane, Firefly, and Electrocutioner.

In short, Batman Arkham Origins is an essential gaming experience in 2024.

3) Mark of the Ninja

Mark of the Ninja is an underrated gem that often goes unnoticed. This 2D-styled game delves into the conflict between ancient ninja traditions and modern technology. Developed by Klei Entertainment, the title stands out with its unique feature of cartoon-styled animation cut scenes.

Upon its initial release on September 7, 2012, Mark of the Ninja piqued gamers' interest and garnered positive feedback from both critics. Despite its initial acclaim, the title struggled to maintain its popularity over time, partly due to console exclusivity and the time it took to become available on other platforms.

Originally launched on the Xbox 360, the game later expanded to PC on October 16, 2012. A remastered version was introduced on October 9, 2018, making it available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Linux.

For fans of stealth action games who relish strategic gameplay, Mark of the Ninja is a must-try.

4) Obscure 2: The Aftermath

Obscure 2 The Aftermath stands out as one of the most underrated games in history. Developed by Hydravision Entertainment, the title follows a group of college students who stumble upon a lethal spore that engulfs the entire campus in its infectious grip. Consequently, students and locations close to the college campus succumb to the infection.

Remarkable in its execution, Obscure 2 The Aftermath induces a wave of nostalgia, particularly in scenes depicting college friendships. The developers skillfully captured the emotion, complemented by a captivating background score.

In terms of horror, Obscure 2 The Aftermath plunges players into an amazing experience with its atmospheric design, menacing creatures, and jump-scare-filled cutscenes. Currently accessible on Steam, this multiplayer horror game offers you an opportunity to play with friends.

5) Home Sweet Home

Home Sweet Home is among the most underrated games out there. Unlike many other titles that prioritize combat, this one is crafted to leave a lasting impact. Yggdrazil Group, a Thai developer, is behind this spine-chilling horror masterpiece.

Originally released on September 26, 2017, for PC and later made available on PS4 and Xbox One on October 16, 2018, Home Sweet Home diverges from the conventional action-packed monster-killing format. Instead, it weaves in Thai cultural influences and explores the adverse effects of black magic. Its ghosts draw inspiration from Thai folklore, adding an authentic and truly chilling touch.

Despite its noteworthy elements tailored for horror enthusiasts, Home Sweet Home remains underrated in its genre. Players are strongly recommended to give it a try; they will surely not be disappointed.

